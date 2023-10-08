Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City: Martinelli strike fires Gunners to victory

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

There was late drama at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal sealed a famous 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

It took a deflected shot from substitute Gabriel Martinelli to fire the Gunners in front in the 86th minute.

Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka was left out by Mikel Arteta after the 22-year-old was deemed unfit following his injury in the Gunners' midweek Champions League loss to RC Lens.

Kai Havertz was also dropped from the starting lineup in favour of the experienced Jorginho in the middle of the park.

Pep Guardiola had to make do without Rodri, who was suspended following his red card against Nottingham Forest.

Instead City opted for a midfield duo of Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis.

The result means that Arsenal go joint top of the Premier League, moving level with arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Story of the Match

The visitors dominated possession early on and almost took the lead inside the first five minutes.

Declan Rice cleared a Joško Gvardiol header off the line from a corner, before Nathan Ake blazed a glorious chance over the crossbar just moments later.

Manchester City were in complete control for the opening 20 minutes and had another brilliant chance to go ahead.

Julian Alvarez almost had the ball in the back of the net after he closed down Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who's attempted clearance deflected off the Argentine forward and into the side netting.

The Gunners were able to carve out their first real chance of the match in the 26th minute, when Eddie Nketiah was threaded in behind the City backline, however he fired his effort well wide.

Manchester City's Kovacic was lucky to still be on the pitch, after his challenge on Martin Ødegaard went to a VAR review, however the officials stuck with the on field decision, and the Croatian was awarded a yellow card.

Half time substitute Martinelli almost had an instant impact just five minutes after the restart.

Rice did well to win the ball back in the middle of the pitch, before sliding a pass towards the Brazilian winger down the left-hand side, however his resulting shot was straight at Ederson.

Arsenal improved in the second half, however it was a game of few chances, as both sides enjoyed large periods of the ball in the others half.

With just four minutes left to play though it was Arsenal who broke the deadlock through Martinelli.

Havertz laid the ball back to the 22-year-old on the edge of the box, who smashed a first time shot into the face of Ake, which deflected past Ederson and into the back of the net to make the Emirates Stadium erupt.

That goal ended the Gunners near eight-year wait for a league win over Manchester City, with their last victory being a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium back in December 2015.

Arteta's side are back in action on October 21 when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, whereas Man City will be looking to bounce back with a win when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli

In the first half it was all Manchester City, as Guardiola's side suffocated any attacking threat out of Arsenal.

Leandro Trossard was sacrificed at half time, as Martinelli returned for his first appearance since September when he suffered an injury against Everton.

The Brazilian forward changed the game, and offered something completely different that the Gunners were missing in the first half.

Martinelli kept Kyle Walker on his toes, making multiple dangerous runs down the left flank.

The 22-year-old looked like Arsenal's most serious attacking threat, and broke the deadlock with four minutes of the 90 left - albeit through a deflected shot.

Arsenal were not at their best today, but they found a way to win, and that way was through Martinelli.