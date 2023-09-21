Steve Cooper labels Man City clash 'the toughest game'

Nottingham Forest face a difficult trip to treble-winners Manchester City this weekend as they look to continue a decent start to the season. Steve Cooper discussed team news, the opposition, and the impact of Matt Turner as he sat down with the press ahead of the fixture.

Forest played out a cagey 1-1 draw on Monday night as they welcomed Vincent Kompany's Burnley to the City Ground for the second time this season after their Carabao Cup clash in August. But summer signing Callum Hudson-Odoi impressed as he curled in his first Forest goal.

Nottingham Forest have already faced three of the big six away from home this season, with trips to Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United so far.

But Cooper will have been encouraged by their performance at Stamford Bridge where they managed to pick up all three points after a winner from summer signing Anthony Elanga secured a 1-0 win.

On team news

Anthony Elanga overcame a small injury to face Burnley on Monday night while Serge Aurier was forced to sit out.

Danilo remains out with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the visit to Stamford Bridge a few weeks ago, while centre-back Felipe also remains sidelined.

"Serge is closer than Danilo. Danilo is going to be out for another few weeks. Serge is getting closer. It's one we are trying to push as hard as we can without taking unnecessary risks. We will see how that goes.

[On Willy Boly] He's back with us he took a bit of a hit with an illness, which can take a bit of recovery time. So he is back with the group."

"No other new injury concerns. Felipe is still managing a knee situation," Cooper said.

On the difficulty of facing Man City

The prospect of facing Man City at the Etihad Stadium at the moment is enough to strike fear into anyone, but it is a challenge that Cooper's Forest side will relish.

The Reds were one of a handful of teams that managed to rob points off Man City last season as they held them to a 1-1 draw at The City Ground.

"I don't think it is something you should forget you should always look to learn and move forward. For me, it's the toughest game you can play. You can go there and play well and still be on the back end of a difficult result. We are fully aware of that.

"You have to go there with ambition. You have to go with confidence and you have to go with the mentality that you can be at your best. We are under no illusions about how tough the game is. We also know we are in a good mindset. We are only thinking about ourselves.

"Huge respect and admiration for Pep and Man City and the level they play at and what they did last season and continue to do. But at the same time you have to go there with ambition," Cooper said.

Last season Nottingham Forest were comprehensively beaten away to Man City in a 6-0 defeat. Cooper is keen to right the wrong's of last season.

"We are still very much in a feeling of striving to be better. The moment you are not 100% all in to what's next then you are not at your best. The coaching staff and players have to stay on track. Since that difficult night a lot has happened. What we try to do is stay level, don't get too low and certainly don't get too high.

"You have to continue to believe in yourself. If we want to get any success in any game, it doesn't happen if you don't believe in yourself.

"I'm recognising the level of Man City and what they have achieved.Pep is an inspiration to us all, certainly to me. I go there believing in my team and hopefully the players go there believing in each other. Balance between recognising the opponent but also how we can perform on the day.

"One of the things we have increased this year is understanding from within. We want to go there with a plan and part of that plan is believing in ourselves," Cooper said.

On two years at Nott'm Forest

Cooper celebrated two years since he arrived at the City Ground, in that time he has guided Forest through the play-offs and back into the Premier League after a long hiatus. The Welshman also managed to consolidate Forest's place in the Premier League.

"I feel exactly the same today as I did on my first day 2 years ago. Of course over the two years my fondness of the club has grown. You always hope for that to continue. While that has happened the responsibility gets bigger.

"The intention from day one was to work hard and do your best but also to improve and have an influence. The moment you stop doing that is the moment those things do not happen.

"I'm only looking forward I'm not one for looking back. It's a job that. I love and a city I really enjoy being a part of," Cooper said.

On Matt Turner

The American goalkeeper joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal in the summer and has played every minute for Forest this season. But the deadline day signing of Odysseas Vlachodimos has put his starting place in danger.

"I think everyone knew at the end of last season that we needed to add to the goalkeeping part of the squad. We feel like we are in a strong place with Matt, Wayne [Hennessey] and we have added Ody who we are delighted with. It is a really competitive area of our squad.

Embed from Getty Images

"Matt has played and it's really interesting from last season and this season that we have bought a lot of players that have come to the Premier League for the first time.

"Whatever you have done before, when you come to the Premier League for the first time it takes some getting used to. It is unique and different.

Matt has settled into the group, he is a really good lad. Very good work ethic. Really bought into the objectives and values of the club. We are really happy with him," Cooper said.