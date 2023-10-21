Four things we learnt as Liverpool earn bragging rights on Merseyside

Liverpool made it back-to-back wins in the Merseyside derby, beating Sean Dyche's side rather comfortably in the 243rd edition of this fixture.

The Reds dominated the early proceedings, before Premier League veteran Ashley Young received his marching orders in the 37th minute after picking up his second yellow for another foul on Luis Diaz.

Dyche rung the changes at half time, opting for a more defensive, five at the back set up, inviting the pressure from the home side.

After putting in a solid defensive performance, the pressure got too much and the Toffees were finally undone after Diaz's cross hit the hand of Michael Keane, with the referee giving a penalty after an on-field review.

Mohamed Salah took and scored the spot kick, smashing it past Jordan Pickford for yet another goal in the derby.

Liverpool then wrapped the game up in the 97th minute, with Salah rolling it past Pickford for his second after brilliant play from substitute Darwin Nunez.

Here were the main takeaways from Anfield:

Superb Salah

If there is one thing that we know about the Merseyside derby, or any Liverpool game for that matter, it's that Mohamed Salah is inevitable.

His brace takes his tally to seven goals in 10 appearances against Everton and back-to-back braces in the Premier League.

The Egyptians first was a fierce penalty that he smashed to the right of Pickford, his third already from the spot this season.

Salah celebrates scoring his penalty - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barrat - AMA via Getty Images)

Nunez then put his second on a plate for him, carrying the ball from the halfway line before timely rolling it through to Salah, who made no mistake and finished the game off.

Liverpool's star man has now contributed to a goal in all but one in the league this season, a statistic that Jurgen Klopp will hope continues as his side tries competing for the league again.

More inconsistent officiating

Although the referee got the majority of the decisions correct, there was one in particular that infuriated Dyche, with his complaints earning himself a caution.

After already being in the referees' book, Ibrahima Konate seemed to have pulled back Beto in the middle of the pitch, escaping a second yellow and enraging manager Dyche.

Sean Dyche complaining to fourth official - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barrat - AMA via Getty Images)

To add salt to the wounds, Klopp replaced his centre-back only a few minutes later with Joel Matip, suggesting that he knows his player was lucky to still be on the pitch.

It wouldn't be a weekend without referring controversy, with Dyche saying: "Everyone in the stadium knew it was a red card."

Hero to Zero

Ashley Young became the 29th man to be sent off in the Merseyside derby, just minutes after producing a vital block to keep the game goalless.

The 38-year-old started the game brilliantly, blocking Diaz's goal-bound shot, a strike that looked certain to hit the back of the net if it wasn't for his intervention.

However, after two cynical fouls on the Colombian, the referee was left with no option but to send the veteran off, forcing the Blues to play over an hour with 10-men.

Young receiving a red card in the 37th minute - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barrat - AMA via Getty Images)

This forced Dyche into a much defensive approach, with a point looking like the best possible outcome for his side.

This only welcomed pressure from the red shirts of Liverpool, something that very rarely goes unpunished - and it didn't.

No sign of goals

Other than Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first minute effort, Everton never looked like a team capable of scoring.

The Englishman saw his close range header fall kindly for Alisson just 45 seconds in, with a shot either side of the Brazilian goalkeeper almost certainly destined for the back of the net.

Calvert-Lewin reacts to early missed chance - (Photo by Tony McArdle -Everton FC via Getty Images)

This has been the story of their last few seasons and even though they have three strikers fit and available, they still didn't look like troubling Alisson.

Despite having one of the highest XG's in the league, they have only netted nine times, a statistic that needs to change to avoid the events of the previous two seasons.