Four things we learnt as Sheffield United and Everton earn first points of the season

Despite this being a game in September, it had the feel of a late season relegation battle, something that is very much possible for these two sides.

Everton took the lead and scored their first goal of the season in the 14th minute, with it being their last goalscorer in the league, Abdoulaye Doucouré, to do so.

Cameron Archer got one back on his debut for Sheffield Utd, before his curling effort came off the post and hit the back of Jordan Pickford to give the home side the lead just before half time.

Everton came out for the second half the stronger of the two sides, with Arnaut Danjuma scoring his first goal to level the scoring.

Both sides suffered late scares, particularly the Toffees, but they both came away with their first points of the season.

Here are the main takeaways from Brammal Lane:

Archer one to watch

After playing for an hour in the Carabao Cup midweek, new signing Cameron Archer made his Premier League debut for the club and what an introduction he made.

Paired up top with Oli McBurnie, the two looked like they had played together for a while, with their link-up play potentially making a partnership that many may fear.

Archer's goal came after McBurnie held the ball up with his back to goal and rolled it back to him, with the Englishman guiding the ball past Jordan Pickford for his first in the red and white of Sheffield United.

Archer celebrating his first goal for Sheffield United - (Photo by Matthew Lewis via Getty Images)

He also played a huge role in their second, with the striker's shot hitting the post and bouncing off the back of Pickford to end up in the net.

He was a constant threat for the Everton defence, with his pace and energy harassing the likes of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite all game.

It was a promising debut for the 21-year-old, with United fans hoping there are many more positive performances to come.

Need to make more use of home crowd

It is fair to say that newly promoted clubs have a worse squad on paper than the rest of the league, with the majority hoping that their home crowd can get them through games.

This is likely going to be the case with Sheffield United and they will feel they should have capitalised on being at home against a side with such a poor away record.

When Bramall Lane gets going it can be a real place to fear and at times today, it was evident that Everton were struggling to kill the momentum that the home crowd were feeding their players.

Sheffield United fans cheering their side on - (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

With the tricky fixtures of Tottenham and Newcastle to come, Paul Heckingbottom with know the uphill battle his side faces, but making Bramall Lane a fortress might be the only way of winning games of football.

Pickford redemption

There wasn't a lot that Pickford could have done about his own goal but it will still go down as an error on his behalf.

The ball came crashing back off the post but the goalkeeper was still on the floor after trying to save the initial shot, with it hitting him on the back and trickling over the line.

However, England's number one didn't let that affect his performance and he ensured Everton came away with a draw rather than a loss with an excellent double save with the last kick of the game.

Pickford with a last minute double save - (Photo by George Wood via Getty Images)

He managed to tip McBurnie's bullet header onto the bar, before saving the Scotsman's follow-up effort to ensure honours remained even.

He has saved Everton so many times in the past and he has done so yet again, with the keeper potentially being a reason why they could just avoid relegation.

Dyche under pressure

Although we are only four games into the new season, questions will be starting to be raised over whether Sean Dyche is the right man for the job.

Everton have made their join-worst start to a season after claiming just one point from four games, the same record they achieved back in the 1994/95 season.

A serious looking Sean Dyche ahead of Sheffield United - (Photo by Matthew Lewis via Getty Images)

Failing to win against teams also tipped to finish towards the foot of the table is also inexcusable for a team who have spent the last two seasons fighting for their lives, with Everton's first four being much easier than their next.

Arsenal (H), Brentford (A), Luton (H) and Bournemouth (H) are their next set of fixtures, with Dyche needing some points to avoid losing his job.

The only glimmer of hope is that three of these are at Goodison Park, a place where they earned almost 60% of their points last season.