Arteta is adamant Sheffield United will be a 'tricky' team to face during his pre-match presser

As Halloween draws near and the colder month of November swiftly approaches, this marks the toughest period in the Premier League calendar.

Injuries start to creep in as fixtures start stacking up, with clubs dealing with the mental and physical headache of their entry into domestic and international competitions. After securing a precious three points on the road in the Champions League against Sevilla, Mikel Arteta and his side travel up north to the ‘Steel City’ to face rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Despite still searching for the first win all season and lying at the foot of the Premier League table, Arteta reiterates that the Blades have been unfortunate thus far:

“Looking at the way they have played against all the top teams, some of them have scored in the 100th minute and some scoring very late on. They are fighting for their lives… it will be a tricky game.”

On his team's injuries

Arteta stated during his press conference that they were currently dealing with various key injuries. Gabriel Jesus was crucial to the Arsenal victory away in Spain as he assisted fellow compatriot Gabriel Martinelli just before half-time. The Gunners’ number nine then went on to score the winning goal of the tie eight minutes into the second half. However, he was subbed off to make way for Eddie Nketiah which was in relation to a muscular injury sustained mid-game.

“The scan shows there is muscle injury and we might lose him for a few weeks.”

Arteta was unable to provide journalists and fans alike with any insight into when their talisman may return to action.

“With Gabi I cannot give you any timeframe because he always surprises us. He (Jesus) felt it in a really awkward action… that’s really bad news for us.”

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey unfortunately suffered an injury in the final training session before the clash against Sevilla. Partey participated with his nation on international break but was strategically absent from the Chelsea fixture to manage his workload.

Arteta explained, “We don’t know the extent of it and he has more tests today but he picked up that injury in a training session with that last kick of the ball before Sevilla, so very unfortunate.”

Arteta on international duty with Ghana potentially having an effect:

“I don’t think so. We always try to keep in touch with them. If he were to get injured against City (Manchester City) or Chelsea you would’ve said we had rushed him, but then you rest him and he gets injured, so it’s things that happen in football.”

On the squad rotation

As the football schedule becomes congested and injuries take their toll, depth becomes king to any top side in the Premier League who is in the hunt for success. Therefore, Arteta had this perspective on squad rotation:

“One thing is to rotate the squad, the other thing is for the squad to have the level to pick the right players to rotate them in the right moment. It is what we want to avoid but with the schedule that we have and the amount of games that we have, it is something that we know was going to happen. It is happening to every club in the Premier League so there is no difference."

On Declan Rice

The former West Ham skipper, Declan Rice, made the switch from East London to North London in the summer transfer window. The British transfer record breaking player has been a dictator of the midfield so far, displaying immense technical ability that the Arsenal contingent have been crying out for. The Spaniard was not short of praise for his midfielder who is no doubt one of the first names on the team sheet:

“He’s been terrific for us and I think he has really performed at the highest level, especially in big games. That is when you want to see your big players and his contribution to games has been really important.”

Improvments on the Chelsea match

Arsenal made a sluggish start to the London Derby clash against rivals Chelsea, seeing the West London natives dominate the early exchanges. When asked how to avoid similar proceedings this Saturday, the Arsenal manager had this to say:

“The way we started the first 15-20 minutes , especially the way we lost momentum by losing certain key duels that changed the shift and momentum of the game…. we need to be more dominant and efficient in the final third.”

On Tomiyasu reaching an important milestone

Versatile Japanese defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu, if called upon to start in Arsenal's back four, will reach a Premier League milestone of 50 Premier League appearances. After a resilient showing in Sevilla Areta was full of compliments for his full-back:

“He was terrific in Sevilla, I think he played a really good game when he came on against Chelsea as well. He’s a professional player, and he gives us versatility and qualities that nobody else has in the squad.”

On a potential opportunity for Eddie again

Through the absence of Gabriel Jesus there is now a void to be filled in the number nine position for Mikel Arteta. Eddie Nketiah will hope that Arteta will restore confidence in his services to start on Saturday.

“What you see, where he’s coming from and what he’s done the last three or four years. At a club like Arsenal, to play as a nine, he’s made some huge strides and its merit to him and his mentality," Arteta said.

With the man in the Arsenal hot-seat providing little insight into who will spearhead the Gunner’s front three, could Arsenal consider Kai Havertz for the role instead?

“Yes, we have different profiles. For the minutes he had played he has been really good. It is difficult for the opponent as well to figure out who will play and that’s a positive.”

Despite concerns about key injuries sustained in the past few weeks Arsenal will be oozing confidence after the trip to Spain. Sheffield United cannot be underestimated as they will look to snatch any vital points they can to lift them from their slump. Furthermore, we must not forget that the visitors stole four points off the Gunners in the 2019/20 season.