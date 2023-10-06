Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2023

Rob Edwards' Luton side will be looking to cause an upset when Ange Postecoglou brings his unbeaten Tottenham Hotspur side to LU1 on Saturday for the early kick off.

The Hatters have found the start to life in the Premier League tough so far, picking up just four points from a possible 21. Their first victory came last weekend as they beat Everton at Goodison Park, however, a loss at home in their rearranged clash against Burnley in midweek would have dampened the spirits.

Tottenham come into this one with their joint-highest points tally (17) after seven games of the Premier League season. A 96th-minute winner against Liverpool, courtesy of a Joel Matip own goal, was enough to take them into second place, and a win could see them go top of the league Saturday afternoon, before the rest of the weekend's action takes place.

The last time these two sides met came way back in March 1992 in Division One - the game finished goalless.

Team News

After limping off in the first half during their 2-1 loss to Burnley on Tuesday with a hamstring injury, defender Amari'i Bell will be sidelined for this contest, with the full extent of his injury still unknown.

He'll join Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring), Gabriel Osho (knee), Dan Potts (ankle) and Jordan Clark (ankle) in the treatment room.

There was some good news, though. Ross Barkley has trained fully this week and is back in contention to feature for the first time since the loss against West Ham at the beginning of September.

“He’s fit, he’s been training, he’s part of the squad and it’s good to have him back on the grass,” explained Edwards.

Free agent and former Tottenham academy graduate Andros Townsend is on trial with the newly-promoted side. He's been training with the first-team squad and will play for the U21s in their Premier League Cup clash on Friday night against Leeds United.

Tottenham's injury list continues to grow after Manor Solomon suffered a meniscus injury in training this week. Postecoglou confirmed he'll be out for around 3-4 months and the Israeli joins Alfie Whiteman (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (ACL) and Ivan Perisic (ACL) on the list of long-term absentees.

Deadline day signing Brennan Johnson is also missing for this one, he suffered some muscle tightness on his full debut against Arsenal, but should be fine to return after the international break is over in a fortnight.

Giovani Lo Celso came off at half-time in the Carabao Cup second round loss to Fulham in August and hasn't featured since. Postecoglou says "there is a possibility" that both the Argentine and Bryan Gil, who is yet to play a single minute under the Australian, could both be involved in the match.

Yves Bissouma is one yellow card away from receiving an automatic suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Likely Lineups

Kaminski; Kabore, Mengi, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty; Mpanzu, Nakamba; Chong, Ogbene, Morris.

Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison.

Key Players

Luton Town: Tom Lockyer

Luton's leader - they'll need the Welsh international at the very top of his game if they are to come away with anything from this tie.

The skipper will be crucial in attempting to nullify Heung-Min Son, who scored six times when playing as a number nine in September and was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

The hosts have oney picked up points in two matches so far this season, however on both of those occasions, Lockyer has chipped in with two fine performances (a 7.2 rating vs Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 7.3 rating against Everton, as per SofaScore). He also scored in that win at Goodison, as he inspired his side to a victory.

Tottenham Hotspur: Dejan Kulusevski

Ball retention will be key for Tottenham if they are to pick up a result against Luton, and there's not much better in that business than right winger Dejan Kulusevski.

After a slow first couple of games, the Swede has been in unreal form since he scored at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth in their 0-2 win.

Since gameweek three, he's registered two goals and two assists in all competitions (including internationals) and even scored the winner in the 11th-minute of stoppage-time against Sheffield United three weeks ago.

If he's on form, it could be a long day for Luton left wing back Alfie Doughty, who is expected to be selected to start the game up against the Swede.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Kenilworth Road.

What time is kick off?

The match has been selected for live television coverage, and will therefore kick off in the earlier slot at 12:30pm.

How can I watch the game?

The game will be live on TNT Sports (previously BT Sport) and discovery+ and if you are unable to watch the game, TalkSport Radio will be providing live commentary.