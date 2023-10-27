Thomas Frank speaks highly of 'very dynamic' trio ahead of west London derby

As Brentford secured a first home win of the season in torrential rain last weekend, a result five games in the making, supporters got a first glimpse of their new frontline in action.

For the west London club, the abbreviation 'B.M.W.' is associated with an attacking trio of time's past in Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ollie Watkins - a prolific front three that had a then Championship club dreaming of a promotion to the Premier League.

Four years on, with Watkins and Benrahma long having moved onto pastures new after the club lost the 2020 Championship play-offs final to rivals Fulham, Mbeumo carries the torch as he forms a new alliance in the absence of the 20-goal Ivan Toney.

In Neal Maupay's long-awaited homecoming, one that had been delayed due to ineligibility to face Arsenal and Everton before consecutive away matches, the Frenchman combined brilliantly with Yoane Wissa and the aforementioned 24-year-old as the Bees produced their best performance of the season so far.

All three were involved in the first goal against Burnley as Maupay threaded a well-weighted pass for Mbeumo to set Wissa up for a tap-in, before the former combined to devasting effect to double their lead in the second half.

With the trio "very likely" to start together in Saturday's west London derby, Thomas Frank told VAVEL how he feels their relationship is developing.

“I think it was very promising [in] the first game against Burnley. You can see how they linked up, how they connected," he said.

"I also asked, especially Wissa, to play a little bit closer to Neal, and you can see they found each other several times so hopefully this is the first time of many where they can perform well together.

"I think they’re very dynamic, I think they’re difficult to close down.”

One name missing on the scoresheet at the Gtech Community Stadium out of the three was Maupay, despite having headed the ball into the back of the net in the 7th-minute, which was deemed offside through no fault of his own.

The 27-year-old's goal draught is well-documented given he hasn't scored a competitive goal since netting against West Ham United in August 2022, his only one during a disappointing spell at Everton.

Thomas Frank remains confident in the centre-forward and feels a goal is imminent, with his disallowed effort acting as a springboard for the Frenchman to kick on.

"As a striker, or any player, you want to score a goal, you need to believe that you can score a goal. Neal definitely believes that," he told VAVEL.

"You need to train well, he needs to be in situations through the week where he is getting in opportunities to score goals. I’m convinced that will happen soon."

Fringe players proving their worth

Maupay has been one of a couple beneficiaries of Brentford's injury woes; afforded opportunities in the absence of Keane Lewis-Potter and Kevin Schade, as well as the suspended Toney.

With up to eight players unavailable for selection, Frank has been forced into putting his squad depth to the test, providing 'fringe' players a chance to prove their worth.

The final goal last weekend was a sublime effort from Saman Ghoddos, a player the club bid farewell to in May as his contract expired before re-signing him in response to Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste's quickfire injuries.

It was an effort goaded on by the West Stand as they bellowed out 'shoot' as he controlled the ball with his chest on the edge of the area, inspiring him to fire the sweetest of strikes past James Trafford to score his first goal for the club in what was coming up to two years.

B team players have been trusted to make a step up, with Michael Olakigbe shining in a handful of substitute appearances while Yehor Yarmoliuk impressed on his Premier League debut against Vincent Kompany's side.

Frank said he is "pleased" with how these players have performed in the absence of regular starters.

“I think they’ve done well. They train well, I think they helped out when we needed them," he told VAVEL.

"I think Michael Olakigbe is a good example of a young player that is still a B team player but trains with us and been in the squad, I think, more or less, every game so far this season. [He] played quite a few minutes as a sub so I think they have done well to help us when we needed it.

"Sometimes that’s also how some young players get their chance to put a foot in and take the next step."

Frank reiterates Brentford's underdog status

The annual visit to Stamford Bridge is one that is marked in the calendar of Brentford supporters; a fixture that has brought great joy to the travelling support since the club's promotion in 2021.

After decades of playing second fiddle to their west London neighbours, a shock 4-1 win in May 2021 has turned the tide in the capital, with the Bees now unbeaten in their last three encounters and have the chance to go four without defeat for the first time.

Mauricio Pochettino will be the fourth head coach Frank has faced in Chelsea's dugout, and his side will provide a different proposition to ones preceding them, being a squad blessed with what Frank describes as "extremely exciting" talent and one capable of contesting few silverware in the future.

Despite their recent record against the Blues, the idea that Brentford are favourites in this fixture seems ludicrous to the recently turned 50-year-old, who reiterated the club's underdog status.

“We were the underdogs the first two times and I know we are the underdogs now.

"If money is the one that determines how you rate a team, then I’m pretty sure Chelsea are beating us quite heavily on that part, and also the amount of money they spent on transfers. They are huge favourites going into the game.

"We back ourself and the good thing is when we play out there as eleven against eleven we know we are a good team and we have a chance.

"We will do everything we can to try to win.”