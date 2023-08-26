Four things we learnt as Brentford and Crystal Palace break Premier League record

Brentford and Crystal Palace became the first clubs in the Premier League era to draw their first five meetings as the battle of west and south London concluded in a third successive 1-1 draw on Saturday.

As torrential rain intermittently fell over the Gtech Community Stadium, a moment of sheer brilliance followed by defensive mishap resulted in the two clubs setting perhaps an unwanted Premier League record.

The Bees took the lead in the first half as Kevin Schade scored his first Brentford goal in spectacular fashion. Receiving the ball on the left, he spun Crystal Palace's Joe Ward inside out before firing a right-footed strike into the top corner with 18 minutes on the clock.

The whether proved difficult to handle for both sides before the break, but it was Crystal Palace that took control of proceedings after and they tested Mark Flekken's credentials in Brentford's goal. The 30-year-old stepped up and produced three fine saves to keep them out, including a double save to deny Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew.

However, all of his work was undone when miscommunication with fellow summer arrival Nathan Collins afforded Joachim Andersen the chance to nip in and slide the ball through the goalkeeper's legs in the 76th-minute to secure a point for his side.

With the game coming to an unsurprising conclusion for both sets of supporters, here are four things we learnt as Crystal Palace came from behind to draw with Brentford (again).

Indecision proves costly

Heading into this weekend's fixture, Brentford were well aware from previous experiences that Crystal Palace were going to be a tough nut to crack, having drawn all four Premier League meetings since the Bees' promotion in 2021.

It was going well as Thomas Frank's side took the lead with their first shot on target, but they were unable to build upon it as they sat back and allowed Palace the ball in the hope of catching them on the counter or seeing out the result.

However, indecision at both ends of the pitch ultimately cost Brentford. Schade had the opportunity to double their lead early in the second half after an error from Ward, but the forward's decision took too long and it closed down the angle for himself, allowing the right-back to make a recovery challenge.

Then, with a quarter-of-an-hour left, Palace equalised through Andersen. The centre-back played a one-two with Ayew but his first touch evaded him and rolled towards the touchline; Collins stepped across but left it for his 'keeper, allowing the Dane to slide in and squeeze the ball past Flekken.

One is as culpable as the other. Flekken should have been more assertive and claimed the ball, even if it meant taking out his own man, while Collins should have committed to his decision and put his foot through it.

Yoane Wissa, too, had an opportunity to score, this time in stoppage-time to win the game. However, he chose to take an extra touch instead of shooting and was denied by an excellent interception from Andersen.

Brentford will no doubt be frustrated with how the game panned out, but the mistakes will be acknowledged and it will be a good learning curve for the young squad.

Schade a shining light

On his 22nd appearance in a Brentford shirt, Kevin Schade got his opportunity to lead the celebrations as his fired in his first goal for the club.

In a game that the Bees' highly-rated duo Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo struggled to have an impact, Schade stepped up and showcased why he should be the final piece in Thomas Frank's front three.

The 21-year-old provided a different dynamic to his team-mates as he possess height and an athletic leap that helps replicate Ivan Toney's aerial presence. He provided an outlet for Collins and Flekken to be more direct, winning four of the eight aerial duels he contested.

He was involved in a fascinating battle with experienced right-back Ward and was able to entice him in on multiple occasions before using his acceleration to spin off him and drive forward. He could have made better decisions at times, but what he showed is a step in the right direction.

His goal came from Ward being unable to deal with his speed and quick feet, affording him the chance to cut in onto his right and produce a strike that will no doubt have fans exciting about what he can produce from this point on.

Strong foundations to build upon

With the attacking talent on Crystal Palace's books, people often overlook how strong the foundations that the team's built upon is.

A midfield duo of Lerma and Cheick Doucoure combined with Marc Guehi and Andersen behind them, with Ward and Tyrick Mitchell either side, Brentford found it a near-impossible task to break through and could only amount to just one shot on target all game.

Roy Hodgson described Andersen as "a colossus" during his post-match interview and that compliment comes to no surprise. The centre-back dominated proceedings as he showed aggression, commanded the air, and was instrumental in unlocking Brentford's low block.

His goal epitomised the tenacity he showed throughout as he chased down a lost cause and was rewarded for his efforts, having initiated the move by stepping out of defence with the ball.

Alongside Guehi, who wasn't relied upon as much but stepped up when required, the pair were key in the Eagles becoming the first side since Toney's suspension to prevent Wissa and Mbeumo from a goal involvement, and did brilliantly to keep them quiet.

Crystal Palace have conceded once from open play in their opening three fixtures and are proving to be a difficult team to face. With the foundations being set and Michael Olise soon to return from injury, Roy Hodgson's side will be one to watch this season.

Palace persistence pays off

As the rain poured and Brentford sat back, it was a game that Crystal Palace were required to be patient in and one that they were rewarded for their efforts.

It was a difficult first half as Brentford came out strong, took the lead within 20 minutes, and were standing firm. As the weather changed for the worse, Palace found it increasingly difficult to maintain possession and build momentum as the playing surface proved too slick.

Eberechi Eze showed glimpses of his quality but Thomas Frank's gameplan restricted him as Brentford crowded him out at every opportunity. It wasn't until Jordan Ayew's presence grew after the break that Palace began to thrive.

As the hosts continued to sit back, with the hope of breaking on the counter, Palace were afforded more time on the ball and were patient in their approach, with Ayew instrumental in retaining the ball when a defender stepped out to press.

When Flekken produced a brilliant double save to den them from a corner, it seemed like it wasn't going to be their day. However, as Andersen chased down a loose touch in the area and capitalised on Brentford's indecision, Palace's persistence paid off and it earned them the minimum they deserved.

While goals might not be a frequent occurrence just yet, with two so far this campaign, if they maintain this persistent approach they've started the new season with goals will be flowing in no time.