West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

The second trip to the West Midlands in as many away games, Hull City will go into Saturday's fixture against West Bromwich Albion full of confidence after two wins on the bounce and a return to playoff contention.

Last weekend's victory over Preston saw The Tigers break their five match winless run at home. A brilliant solo effort from the in-form Jaden Philogene gave Hull their first win at the MKM Stadium since August and the winger his second goal of the season.

West Brom have been quietly getting on with business this campaign and after Monday night's victory over Coventry, find themselves back in the playoff places. The Baggie's return has come at the expense of Hull, who now find themselves outside of the top six on goal difference.

With West Brom keeping a clean sheet in each of their last four home games and Hull scoring on all but one occasion on the road this season, both sides will have their eyes on all three points going into this weekend.

Team News

West Brom

Struck by something of an injury crisis, The Baggies will be without a number of key players going into Saturday's game.

Semi Ajayi, Adam Reach and John Swift are all expected to be sidelined for a significant period of time with none due back before the next international break.

A West Brom strike partnership of Josh Maja and Daryl Dike has yet to materialise this season with both currently out injured. Maja is scheduled to return later this month however his American counterpart is out until December at the earliest.

Positive news for Albion fans comes as Jeremy Sarmiento could be back in the team this weekend. The Brighton loanee suffered an ankle injury over a month ago and has missed the last five matches as a result.

Hull City

Liam Rosenior had to be the bearer of bad news on Thursday afternoon when he told the press that Jaden Philogene would be unavailable for this weekend's fixture.

The winger has been pivotal for The Tigers in recent weeks, scoring in each of his last two games to fire his side back into playoff contention. A minor strain will keep the 21-year-old on the sidelines for the visit to The Hawthorns but he could return as soon as the following week.

Slightly softening the blow of Philogene's absence is the news that Tyler Morton will be able to take part in Saturday's game. The midfielder missed last week's win against Preston but will be a welcomed return with Regan Slater confirmed to be out of action for another month at least.

Predicted Lineups

Hull City

Allsop; Greaves, McLoughlin, Jones, Coyle; Seri, Morton, Twine, Lokilo; Traore, Delap.

West Brom

Palmer; Kipre, Bartley, Pieters; Phillips, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Pipa; Diangana, Wallace, Thomas-Asante.

Key Players

Grady Diangana

After a successful first season at The Hawthorns, Grady Diangana's once promising star had looked to fade away in recent years. With many West Brom fans conceding that the £18million spent on the winger had been a waste, the now 25-year-old has appeared to recapture some of the form that had garnered such a significant fee three years ago.

With two goals in his last two games, Diangana has been the recipient of commendations from across The Baggies' faithful. After finding the back of the net and earning a penalty in this month's win over QPR, West Brom boss, Carlos Corberan, heaped praise on the winger telling the media:

"I think he had a positive reaction tonight after the last game he played. He was impacting positive things in attack, he was fouled for the penalty and scored the goal,"

"He was producing good in one-v-one, he was a dangerous player and made some very good finishing. "

With Hull City struggling for consistency in the left back position, a right winger with the confidence Diangana possesses will make a difficult proposition for whoever lines up against him on Saturday afternoon.

Jason Lokilo

Having spent most of this season in the shadow of his left-sided compatriot, Jason Lokilo may finally have the chance to flourish this weekend.

Since arriving from Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam this summer, the winger has been a quiet success in East Yorkshire. Rarely grabbing the headlines, Lokilo's strengths have come from his passion and work rate as opposed to pure goals and assists.

With Philogene unavailable, Lokilo will have greater freedom to stretch his attacking muscles and play further up the pitch. With four goals and three assists last season, the 25-year-old is certainly no stranger to contributing in the final third.

Liam Rosenior has used Philogene's absence to throw down the gauntlet for the rest of his side. Speaking to the press, the Hull boss described Saturday's game as "another opportunity for somebody else to step up".

Yet to register a goal this season, there would be no better time than this weekend for Lokilo to accept Rosenior's challenge and open his account for this campaign.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

West Bromwich Albion are the hosts for this fixture with the match taking place at The Hawthorns.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 15:00 BST on Saturday, November 4th.

How can I watch?

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot watch this game live.