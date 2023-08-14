Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion: Championship Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Elland Road will lay host to what is set to be an exhilarating Championship tie on Friday night, as West Bromwich Albion travel to face Leeds United in a heavyweight clash.

The hosts have not commenced the season as planned, having gained only one point from their opening two fixtures following their relegation from the Premier League last time out.

Daniel Farke's reign has got off to a shaky start, as a late comeback papered over the cracks against Cardiff City in the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season.

A 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City in the second game then followed, as Lukas Jutkiewicz converted a 91st minute spot kick to leave Farke's men empty handed.

The Yorkshire outfit have had a troublesome transfer window too, with star players leaving, or refusing to play; resulting in their chances of promotion slowly decreasing as the days go by.

Friday's opponents were on the winning side in their last game, as they survived a late onslaught to breathe a sigh of relief and claim all three points versus Swansea City.

A change of system was questioned by fans prior to kick-off, with no recognised striker in the starting 11, alongside an unfamiliar back five.

However, Carlos Corberan's plan worked, as Albion were cruising at 3-0 up. The Baggies' feet were certainly taken off the gas though, as poor defensive marking from crosses allowed the Swans back into the game.

Team news

Leeds

It has been a busy window at Leeds, however there is a massive difference between the number of outgoings compared to new arrivals.

Of course, this was expected and fairly normal following their relegation from the top-flight; but it must be worrying seeing star players leave with only one point on the board.

In his pre-match press conference, Farke admitted Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra have been removed from the dressing room and are training alone due to speculation surrounding them and reports suggesting the former has been refusing to play.

West Brom

Grady Diangana has returned to full training after recovering from an injury that kept him out of the end of last season. His future is uncertain but he will most likely be named in the squad travelling to Yorkshire.

Josh Maja made his debut against Swansea and will be competing with Brandon Thomas-Asante for a spot in the starting eleven.

Other striker Daryl Dike is out and still recovering from a long-term injury.

Likely lineups

Leeds: Meslier, Byram, Strujik, Cresswell, Ayling, Ampadu, Gray, James, Poveda, Shackleton, Gelhardt.

West Brom: Palmer, Townsend, Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Furlong, Yokuslu, Molumby, Swift, Wallace, Maja.

Key players

Dan James

Dan James was the brightest spark out of a set of dim bulbs against the Brummies, as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat.

The winger possesses incredible speed and has added end quality to his game whilst developing. A real handful for defenders, the Welshman will be looking for every chance to take on Albion’s fullbacks and get crosses into the box, an area where Friday’s opponents were exposed in their last outing.

His 45 international caps evidence his quality, and he will be one to watch this season as Leeds aspire to make a swift return to the promised land of the Premier League.

Dan James of Leeds United (Photo by Alex Caparros via Getty Images)

John Swift

John Swift proved to be a great signing for the Baggies last season, and has opened his account for this campaign already.

The attacking midfielder scored the winning goal from the spot against the Swans and created three chances, despite starting the tie on the bench.

The Englishman thrived in his position last season, with Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby operating as defensive midfielders; it allowed Swift to free roam the middle and play behind striker Brandon Thomas Asante.

John Swift converting from the spot (Photo by Adam Fradgley via Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

This EFL Championship clash will be hosted by Leeds at Elland Road on Friday, August 18, 2023.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The fixture has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports hence the Friday kick-off, and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Football.

Live commentary is available on both the Leeds and West Brom official apps.

Both clubs will also be providing live updates on their social media pages.