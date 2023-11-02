Who is Tottenham Hotspur's new Director of Football?

On October 9th Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of there new director of football Johan Lange, Lange takes over from the recently departed Fabio Paratici who had to resign due to an international football ban for corruption in his native Italy while working at Juventus.

Over the time of Paratici's ban Tottenham chairman Daniel levy has been conducting all transfer negotiations while he looks for a replacment. After a long look for a successor to Paratici the lilywhites have appointed former Aston Villa Director of Football Johan Lange, the question is what do we know about Lange and what will he bring?

Previous Roles

FC Copenhagen

Lange started his career as an assistant manager in 2008 where he helped guide them to three consecutive Danish Supaliga titles before breifly leaving in 2012 with there then manager Stale Solbakken to take up the roles of manager and assistant at championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lange and Solbakken Stayed at Wolves for just over 7 months, being releaved of there roles after a poor run of form that left Wolves 18th in the championship and a humiliating FA Cup defeat to Luton.

In 2014 Lange and Solbakken Were reunited at Copenhagen once again with Lange taking his first steps into higher management in the role of Development Director. He stayed in this role for six years getting the reputation of someone who could identifying young players at low cost and selling them for great profits to some of europe's top clubs.

One such example of this was in 2016 Copenhagen signed young goalkeeper Robin Olsen for £630,000 from PAOK in Greece. Olsen was at Copenhagen for two seasons and was sold in 2018 to Roma for the sum of £8.1m.



image credit Gettyimages and Jean Catuffe

Aston Villa

After the success of his time back in Denmark with Copenhagen Lange made the move back to the premier league and was appointed Director of Football at Aston Villa in June 2020.

Villa's relegation scare the season before was the catalyst for Lange's appointment, with the Villa board wanting a change of direction in the transfer department. Hoping this would change they needed to get them into a mid table Premier League finish.

Lange Immediatly changed Villa's transfer policy using his methods of signing exciting young players like Matty Cash, Emi Martinez and Ollie Watkins, all for a combined £65.5m. This decision to change there Transfer Ploicy was vindicated when in his first season at Villa Lange had consolidated Villa in the Premier League as they finished the season in 11th place.

image credit gettyimagies and Dean Mouhtaropoulous

Lange's appatite for young players at Aston Villa continued the following season the the signings of Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia but also Lange had started to sign a few experienced players to compliment this young squad.

Lange signed 28 year old left back Luca Digne from Everton and also the marque signing of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona. Coutinho's Transfer was a coup for Villa as people seem to forget that he was a superstar at Liverpool before his £135m sale to Barcelona.

Villa's rise through the league has been continuious since Lange's appointment with finishes of eleventh, fourtinth, seventh and fifth in his first four seasons. Lange has totally changed the management and playing squad which culminated in Villa qualifying for the Europa Conference League last season, this is the fiest time Villa have qualified for europe since the 2010/11 season.

What will Johan Lange bring to Tottenham

It is unquestionable that Lange has an eye for exciting young players, you can see this throughout his career but this is not his only appealing treat. In the role of Director of Football you have to be ruthless in certain aspects which Lange has been at Villa, sacking two managers in Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard before appointing Unai Emery.

It is that combination of ruthlesness and being able to spot young talent from across the globe that makes Johan lange such an apealling prospect, the only question that remains is will Daniel Levy give Lange the tools to be able to do his job the best of his ablility as he has done thoughout his career.

If Lange is given the necessary tools then with his transfer prowess and Ange Postecoglou in charge Tottenham can look forward to exciting times ahead.