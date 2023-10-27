Chelsea vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 10, 2023

Chelsea are not exactly flying high so far this season, but are enjoying their best run of form for some time having gone four games unbeaten in all competitions for the first time since March.

Last time out they were seemingly cruising against rivals Arsenal, only to collapse late in the game - allowing the visitors to overturn a two-goal deficit and earn a point.

Their opponents this weekend are fresh off the back of a 3-0 win against strugglers Burnley, but that is the Bees' only win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Thomas Frank's side will be keen to pick up a win so that they can focus on the teams above them - rather than needing to glance over their shoulder.

Recent history is on the visitors' side, too, as Chelsea have failed to beat them in their last three meetings - losing 2-0 at home in the pair's last clash.

Team news

Both Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku remain sidelined with serious long-term knee injuries sustained before the season began.

Ben Chilwell also remains unavailable as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old is expected to miss at least another month of action.

Romeo Lavia will likely have to wait a little longer before he can make his Chelsea debut, as the Belgian remains injured with an ankle issue.

Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah are both also expected to be unavailable for selection as they recover from knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Armando Broja has also been ruled out of the game, despite a positive update from Pochettino on his recovery, "I think it's (his return) really close."

The Bees are also without several key players, including Ivan Toney who continues to serve a global football ban for a breach of the FA's betting rules.

Rico Henry also remains sidelined and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last month.

Kevin Schade and Josh Dasilva are also both going to be absent as they recover from adductor and hamstring issues respectively. The latter is nearing a return, while Schade is expected to be sidelined until early 2024.

Mikkel Damsgaard is also nearing a return to action, but this game will come too soon for the Dane, who had a knee injury.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Shandon Baptiste are both also doubts for the game and, while there is a chance that they feature - a return in the coming weeks is seen as more likely. The duo have been suffering from a calf and shoulder injury respectively.

In more positive news, Aaron Hickey is available for selection once again after serving a suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Likely line-ups

Sanchez; James, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk

Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Key players

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

Over the last few weeks, Cole Palmer has found himself winning plaudits from fans and pundits alike. The England-U21 star has provided four goal contributions in his last four appearances across all club competitions.

Amidst the continued absence of Nkunku, his importance to the team cannot be overstated, and the Brentford game will be no exception. The 21-year-old has looked a consistent threat since making the move to West London.

With Rico Henry sidelined, minimising the threat of Palmer could prove to be a huge struggle for Thomas Frank and his team - which could see him thrive in this encounter.

Brentford - Bryan Mbeumo

Yes, highlighting Mbeumo is the easy option - but it is with good reason. The Cameroonian forward has massively stepped up in the absence of Toney, and has already scored five goals and assisted one this season.

He got a goal and assist last time out against Burnley - and shows no signs of letting up any time soon. In a game where Brentford may expect to have a limited number of chances - it will be essential that the 24-year-old is at the top of his game.

If the Bees are to enjoy a successful outing at Stamford Bridge, there is a very high likelihood that it will be, at least in part, thanks to Mbeumo.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at Chelsea's home stadium - Stamford Bridge.

When is the match?

The match is on Saturday 28th October, and will kick-off at 12:30 (BST).

How can I watch?

The game is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, as well as on Discovery+. Alternatively, highlights of the game will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.

VAVEL UK will also bring the latest content from the fixture, with a match report and post-match reaction to come.