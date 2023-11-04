Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: Gordon goal ends Gunners' unbeaten streak

A feisty affair between two of the league's inform clubs saw Anthony Gordon seal all three points for Newcastle.

The game began at a lively tempo, as the home crowd played an important part in rallying their side.

Despite a lively opening, there were limited chances for either side, as both defences stood firm.

It was an inspired double substitution after the break that saw Eddie Howe's side take the lead. Despite VAR checks, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Joelinton's efforts allowed Anthony Gordon to smash home what would be the match-winner.

Story of the Match

Eddie Howe named an unchanged Magpies side from the team that drew 2-2 against Wolves last weekend. Callum Wilson, who scored a brace in that fixture, led the line once again.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta made three changes from his side's last Premier League outing - a 5-0 victory over Wolves. Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emile Smith-Rowe made way for Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jorginho respectively. Fresh from a first Premier League hat-trick in that game, Eddie Nketiah led the line once more.

The Magpies began the opening 10 minutes on the front foot, although it was the Gunners that would have the first attempt at goal. Tomiyasu's slashed effort from the edge of the box was deflected over by Dan Burn, and the resulting corner was cleared.

On the 18th-minute mark, the game began to open up. Bruno Guimaraes initially drove Newcastle towards the edge of the Arsenal penalty area, before offloading to Miguel Almiron. He was dispossessed by Rice, who carried the ball the length of the pitch and laid off Bukayo Saka, who could only earn his side a corner.

This began a flurry of corners for the North London side, the most notable of which saw Nketiah head a deep cross comfortably over the bar.

Just before the half-hour mark, Newcastle created a chance of their own, as a well-worked free-kick found Dan Burn at the back post. His header found Callum Wilson, who could only strike over the bar from 6 yards out on the volley. His blushes were saved by a late offside flag against Burn's initial header.

Tempers flared in the 36th minute, as Sean Longstaff clipped the ball down the left-hand side, Kai Havertz slid in recklessly, sparking confrontation between both sets of players. He was consequently booked, as were Longstaff, Schar and Gordon for their complaints towards the referee.

Minutes later, Kieran Trippier's clipped cross found an unmarked Anthony Gordon at the back post. The Englishman couldn't quite sort his feet out in time, and a grateful David Raya collected the loose ball.

In added time, Martinelli drove down the Newcastle right. Cutting inside Trippier, he created enough space to shoot, although his effort was held by Pope.

At the half-time interval, there was a substitution for the hosts. Dan Burn, who landed awkwardly on his back midway through the first half, was replaced by midweek man of the match Tino Livramento. Kieran Trippier therefore swapped sides to left-back, and Livramento slotted in at right-back.

Eight minutes into the second half, Newcastle found themselves with a huge chance to take the lead. They caught Arsenal on the break, as Wilson held off Saliba on halfway to play through Almiron. He drove towards goal, eventually laying off for Gordon. The former Everton man couldn't get his shot off quickly enough and the recovering Ben White intervened.

On the hour mark, some great work down the Arsenal left saw Martinelli's cross headed away by Trippier. The clearance fell to the head of Declan Rice, who put a header of his own wide of Nick Pope's post.

Super-subs for Newcastle

Almiron and Wilson were replaced by Murphy and Willock after 63 minutes, as Eddie Howe freshened up his sides front three.

The substitutes made an instant impact. Just a minute later, Joelinton caused chaos against Gabriel on the edge of the Arsenal box, allowing for the ball to find Murphy. He lashed across goal, and Willock retrieved from near the corner flag. His cross found Joelinton, who whilst tangling with Gabriel once more, caused the ball to ricochet for Anthony Gordon to slam home from two yards out and give Newcastle the lead.

A lengthy VAR check occurred, as despite three separate incidents needing to be checked, the goal stood.

The Gunners looked for an equaliser 10 minutes from time. Havertz's low cross looked destined to be tapped in before Schar's sliding intervention at the front post.

Despite the consistent pressure, Newcastle stood firm. Trossard's strike was blocked, and Livramento defended astutely against the lively Martinelli.

As eight minutes were added, the Gunners began to rush, but with no success. Fabio Vieira was pulled up for a foul throw, before Trossard saw three consecutive corners hit the first man.

Player of the match - Anthony Gordon

The match-winner for the Magpies was a constant threat throughout the game and found himself perfectly placed to score. His incredible defensive work rate adds to his game and he will continue to be an important player for Newcastle this season.

Newcastle climb the table into sixth, whilst Arsenal could slip from third to fifth if both Liverpool and Aston Villa win on Sunday.

Both sides will now look ahead to midweek Champions League fixtures, as Newcastle travel to Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal host Sevilla.