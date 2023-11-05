Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

In a toughly contested encounter, it was Eddie Howe's Newcastle United that came out on top yesterday from a controversial Anthony Gordon goal.

Mikel Arteta was left fuming in his press conference stating the Newcastle goal was "an absolute disgrace".

Here are the post match player ratings from the blockbuster match on Saturday evening:

Newcastle United

Nick Pope - 7

Solid performance, only had to make one save to secure the clean sheet. Was not tested enough to secure a higher rating.

Kieran Trippier - 8

Did not put a foot wrong yesterday, performances like these are becoming the usual for Trippier whether it be at left back or at right back.

Kieran Trippier looking to cross vs Arsenal (H) - (GettyImages/NurPhoto)

Jamal Lascelles - 7

An overall level headed performance from the captain. 6 clearances and 3 blocked shots show that he was up for the fight.

Fabian Schar - 8

Fantastic performance from the Swiss army knife. Scrapped and clawed his way to every loose and areal ball. An unnecessary booking did not affect his performance.

Dan Burn - 6

Had to be taken off early due to injury but looked assured when on the field.

Sean Longstaff - 7

Got busy in the middle of the park as usual. Relentless effort for the entire 90.

Sean Longstaff vs Arsenal (H) - (GettyImages - NurPhoto)

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Was not at his best yesterday but did not back down from the challenge. Got away with an elbow to Jorginho's head.

Joelinton - 7.5

In my opinion, the best of the Newcastle midfield. Lost the ball often, however he made up for it with some cracking tackles and interceptions. Helped out his fullback to keep Saka quiet.

Miguel Almiron - 6

Did not really do much, rightfully subbed off.

Callum Wilson - 6

Not necessarily his fault, but Wilson did not muster a single shot for the 62 minutes he was on. He did put himself about the Arsenal defenders but not enough to significantly affect the game.

Anthony Gordon - 8

The difference maker for Newcastle on the night. His desire to work hard for the team was capped off with a deserved goal for himself.

Anthony Gordon & Joe Wilock celebrating vs Arsenal (H) - (GettyImages - Stu Forster)

Subs:

Valentino Livramento - 7

Came on for Dan Burn on the 46' minute and slotted in perfectly. Made an immense tackle on Martinelli.

Joe Wilock - 7

Wilock came on and contributed to the goal soon after. Kept the ball in play and his cross from that action led to the Gordon winner.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Similar to Wilock, came on and was in the thick of things. Was also involved in the goal winning the loose ball from Joelinton and crashing the ball across the face of the goal.

Matt Ritchie - N/A

David Raya - 4

Failed to claim Willock's cross which eventually led to the goal.

Benjamin White - 6

Handled Gordon relatively well making one brilliant block in the second half.

Benjamin White blocking a shot from Anthony Gordon (GettyImages - Alex Dodd - CameraSport)

William Saliba - 8

Amazing in the first half. He was oozing in confidence. There was a moment where he flicked the ball over Gordon's head in his own half. Wasn't as involved in the second half, however still a top showing.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 5

Has to be stronger in the 50/50 with Joelinton for the goal. That moment ruined what was looking to be a good showing from the Brazillian.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6

Filled in for Zinchenko well on the defensive side of things, but does not have the penetrative passes the Ukrainian offers in attack.

Kai Havertz - 5

Could have easily been sent off with a silly challenge on Sean Longstaff. Was effective in his duels and tackling but his attacking contribution was yet again non-existent.

Kai Havertz after tackling Sean Longstaff (GettyImages - Stu Forster)

Jorginho - 6

Captaining the side yesterday, the Italian international looked to pass through Newcastle's midfield but to no serious avail.

Declan Rice - 8

A one man midfield out there at times, did not deserve to be on the losing side. Always in the midst of things in the middle of the park whether it was winning the ball back or driving the side forward with carries.

Bukayo Saka - 5

Unusually quiet from England's Player of the Year. Did not make an impact on the match.

Eddie Nketiah - 5

Decent with his back to goal but struggled to turn out of pressure. Contrasting display from his Sheffield Utd display.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6

Offered the most of the Arsenal forwards yesterday constantly found himself in behind the Newcastle backline but poor crosses led to no clear opportunities for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli adjusting his shinpads vs Newcastle (A) - (GettyImages - David Price)

Subs:

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Came on too late as he looked a threat when on the pitch.

Leandro Trossard - N/A

Fabio Viera - N/A