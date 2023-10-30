Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley: Post-Match Player Ratings

Bournemouth managed their first three points of the season despite battling the entire game, with an excellent strike from Phillip Billing who caught James Trafford off his line.

This was an important game for both as they are lingering down near or in the relegation spots.

Bournemouth

Andrei Radu – 7/10

Made some excellent saves throughout. Showed quality when needed but was not needed often.

Lloyd Kelly – 7/10

As with all of Bournemouth’s defence, they were defensively solid when under pressure.

Illia Zabarnyi – 7/10

Cleared the ball well and dealt with all pressure well whilst progressing the ball effectively.

Chris Mepham – 7/10

As with the rest of the defence, there was little to do but when he was needed, he was effective under pressure.

Max Aarons – 8/10

Was excellent throughout the game keeping a player like Zaroury quiet.

Tavernier – 8/10

Despite missing a big chance, he was both effective on the front foot and on the back foot.

Alex Scott – 7/10

Impressive as expected from the young talent, caused trouble in the midfield and dominated the battle.

Phillip Billing – 9/10

Dominated the midfield battle and had excellent awareness for the second goal with a wonderful strike.

Antoine Semenyo – 8/10

Great goal to equalise the game and looked like a threat going forward until being subbed off.

Ryan Christie – 6/10

Did not provide too much to the attack but also did not make many faults throughout the game.

Dominic Solanke – 6/10

He was kept quiet and did not provide all too much of a threat to Trafford's Net.

Substitutes

Dango Ouattara – 6/10

With only 20 minutes to impress, he struggled to do so not providing much to the attack.

Joe Rothwell – 5/10

Did not have enough time to impact the game much but was solid with the pressure at the end.

Milos Kerkez – 5/10

Did not have enough time to impact the game much and saw very little of the ball in that time.

Adam Smith – N/A

Was only briefly on the pitch so had little impact on the game.

James Trafford – 5/10

Poor positioning for the second goal and struggled with dealing with the pressure of corners, however, made some excellent saves when needed to.

Vitinho – 5/10

Gave the ball away for the second goal in a dangerous area yet did an alright job filling in for the suspended Connor Roberts.

Dara O'Shea – 7/10

Made important blocks and interceptions throughout but was a little bit reckless at times. Got the assist for the goal with a good header back.

Ameen Al Dakhil – 6/10

Defended well considering the constant pressure he was under with most of it being in the air, however, was tentative after being booked.

Charlie Taylor – 6/10

Excellent strike for the goal, his first Burnley goal on the 198th time of asking. On the other hand, he struggled defensively under pressure.

Josh Cullen – 5/10

Caught out a lot of the time on the ball and was sloppy. Struggle was evident as he picked up his fifth booking so is now suspended for Crystal Palace next weekend.

Joshua Brownhill – 6/10

Was kept quiet by Alex Scott throughout the game but scrapped and battled all through the middle of the park.

Johann Gudmundsson – 5/10

Came back into the side straight after injury but was kept very quiet all game.

Luca Koleosho – 7/10

Beat his man a couple of times and looked promising but the end product was missing.

Anass Zaroury – 6/10

Could not really get going in his first league start and was kept quiet but had a decent effort at goal saved.

Zeki Amdouni – 5/10

Was brought in to replace Lyle Foster and did not receive much service; he was brought off at half time with Jay Rodriguez replacing him.

Substitutes

Jay Rodriguez – 7/10

Coming on at half time, he was unlucky to have his goal disallowed after a lengthy check; showed good promise with his link-up play.

Sander Berge – 5/10

Missed two very good chances which were only a few yards away from goal in the dying embers of the match.

Jacob Bruun Larsen – 7/10

He tried to make things happen, but frustratingly for the Clarets, it came all too late in the game for it to count for anything.

Mike Tresor – 5/10

He did not see much of the ball when the Burnley squad was putting on the pressure towards the end of the match.

Nathan Redmond - 6/10

Did not have much time to make an impact, but he did manage to play the ball for the goal that was unfortunately ruled offside.