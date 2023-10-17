Emma Navarro - Rising to the top

American prospect Emma Navarro spoke to VAVEL on her first Grand Slam win, how she spends her spare time, and her goals for the future.

On her recent success

Navarro, 22, reached a career high of 45th in the world following a successful hard-court season, reaching the semi-finals in San Diego and advancing to the last 16 of the Guadalajara WTA 1000.

The world number 46 made it to the last four in San Diego, equalling her best WTA performance to date.

"Going into the week I try not to set any expectations really, results wise.

"To make it through qualies, and then get a good first round win, and then beat somebody in the second round who I'd lost to a couple of weeks before, that definitely gave me a lot of confidence going into my quarter final match," said Navarro.

Navarro stunned former world number three Maria Sakkari in three sets to set up a match with fellow American Sofia Kenin for a place in the final.

Despite coming up short in an effort to reach her first WTA final, Navarro took a lot of positives from the experience.

"It was tough not to close that one out and get to the finals.

"But I'm really happy with how I'm progressing my game in general on hard-courts.

"There were definitely some things I could've done better too, which is exciting knowing that there are things that I can still improve on," said the 22-year-old.

On her college career

Like many Americans, Navarro took the college route to tennis stardom, attending the University of Virginia (UVA).

"College was an amazing experience, it was super necessary for me to take that step in my tennis career, and also as a young adult I guess.

"I definitely wasn't ready to join the pro tour at 18, I needed more time to mature as a player and as a person, and to realise that going pro was something that I really wanted to do," said Navarro.

Navarro won the NCAA tournament in 2021, the pinnacle of college tennis.

"Winning the national championship, it was really cool not just for myself but also for UVA and the team of girls and coaches," said Navarro.

Navarro moved on to the pro tour following her NCAA win, but still has a lot of love for UVA.

"I loved college.

"I still miss it, my sister goes to UVA now, so I'm kind of living vicariously through her," said the world number 46.

On her Grand Slam journey

Navarro made her Grand Slam debut at the 2021 US Open following her NCAA win.

A difficult experience for the young American who was beaten in straight sets.

"It was tough.

"I was pretty nervous playing the US Open for the first time, playing a fellow American.

"Looking back, I would say the nerves got the best of me, and I didn't enjoy it as much as I would've liked to," said the 22-year-old.

This year, Navarro won her first Grand Slam match at the French Open, beating Russian Erika Andreeva to advance to the second round.

"It was pretty cool to get that first Grand Slam win.

"It definitely made me more comfortable in this environment and made me feel like I belong at this level and that I can play against some of the best players in the world.

"That's given me a good bit of confidence," said the former UVA star.

On her tennis upbringing

Navarro was guided into the sport at an early age, with billionaire father Ben Navarro encouraging her and her siblings to pick up the sport.

"From when I was really young, my dad thought it was really important for my siblings and I to be involved in sports.

"The lessons that sports teach you, especially as a young kid, it gives you structure and teaches you dedication and hard work, all things that he preaches," said the 22-year-old.

Tennis certainly became a family affair in the Navarro household.

"Growing up both my two older brothers played, and now my younger sister plays, so it was something really cool that we could do as a family, and spend time together doing," said Navarro.

The 22-year old has grown to love the sport and hasn't looked back.

"I'm really grateful that my dad got me into it at a young age.

"I was kind of talented at it, and I stuck with it.

"I fell in love with the individuality of it, the aspect of problem solving, having to figure things out on your own, not having to rely on a team.

"I've always loved that part of it, it's taught me a lot of life lessons," said the world number 46.

On spending time off the court

Outside of playing tennis Navarro tries to relax, but makes sure to stay active.

"I love to be outside and do outdoor activities.

"I like to wakeboard, I like to go out on the boat.

"Being in nature is one of my favourite things," said the young American.

She does have to be careful of course, with health taking priority.

"I love to ski.

"I haven't had as much time to ski in the last couple of years.

"It's also slightly dangerous, so don't want to risk the tennis career," joked the former UVA athlete.

Even during tournaments, Navarro finds time to enjoy the scenery and relax.

"I went to Strasbourg this year.

"I loved that place, it kind of had a small town feel, but it was super historic.

"We got to bike around the city and walk around and see the sights, so that was really nice," said Navarro.

On her goals for the future

The world number 46 may be having a career best year in 2023, but has ambitions to go even further in 2024.

"I would like to have established myself in the top 30.

"Not just dipped in and dipped out, but really be established in the top 30," said the 22-year-old.

Navarro also dreams of one day winning the biggest tournaments in the sport.

"Winning the French Open would be the dream.

"Red clay is probably my favourite surface.

"I would have to say the US Open too, being in New York, home country.

"The atmosphere in New York is amazing as well so yeah it would be awesome to win the US Open," said Navarro.