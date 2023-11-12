Everton 0-3 Chelsea: Battle of The Blues won by Londoners

An all-blue affair at Walton Hall Park was won by table-topping Chelsea, who fought off a spirited display from Everton to secure another three points.

Goals courtesy of Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr and Aggie Beever-Jones meant the Londoners returned to the capital in pole position.

The result means Brian Sørensen’s side stay tenth, having not won a game at home in all competitions so far this season.

Story of the game

Everton almost took the lead with only two minutes on the clock as Martina Piemonte threaded Heather Payne through. The forward set herself and fired a venomous strike at goal that was palmed away by Ann-Katrin Berger.

In the 15th minute, Fleming fired a neat volley into the far corner after the ball dropped to her inside the danger area. A good move saw Kerr played in, with the Australian back-heeling the ball to Sjoeke Nusken, who sent a lofted ball into the box. It was not dealt with, and Fleming broke the deadlock in style.

Moments later it was almost two as Courtney Brosnan was called into action to deny Erin Cuthbert. The Scot released a powerful shot from 20-yards-out that looked destined to double Emma Hayes’ side’s lead, but the diving shot-stopper denied her.

The Toffees threatened again on the half hour mark as Payne accelerated down the right and crossed low into the six-yard box. It was met by the swinging leg of Vanhaevermaet, who failed to trouble the ‘keeper with a tame near-post effort.

Two minutes later, Piemonte squandered a golden opportunity to equalise. Millie Bright attempted to clear the ball from a throw-in deep inside the Chelsea half.

She did not connect with the ball, leaving the Italian clean through on goal. All four corners of the stadium gasped, but the former-AC Milan forward saw her curling effort caught by Berger. Head in her hands, she knew that could have, and should have, been her moment.

Everton thought they had found an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, but the jubilation was cut short by the linesman’s flag. Piemonte was involved again as she shrugged off England captain Bright, and laid the ball off to Payne.



The winger raced down the right flank, and delivered a pinpoint low cross to the feet of Aurora Galli. She took a touch and picked her spot, but was somehow denied by Berger, who made a stunning fingertip save. It fell to Vanhaevermaet a yard out, who fired home, but the goal was ruled out as she was judged to have been in an offside position.

Four minutes after the interval, the ball rattled off the bar as another rocket from Cuthbert sailed towards goal. This time she was slightly closer to goal, and was yet again inches away from getting her name on the scoresheet.

Kerr doubled the visitors’ lead in the 63rd minute, as she latched on to a cross from the right to poke the ball home. Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd delivered a perfectly-weighted ball from the right straight to the feet of the advancing Aussie, who slid-in to give Brosnan no chance.

Substitute Beever-Jones almost haunted her former side with two minutes remaining, but narrowly missed the target from a tight angle.

The missed chance was a warning sign, as the 20-year-old made no mistake in the 90th minute. A left-footed strike rustled the net after she cut in and found the top corner with a devastating strike that rubbed salt into Everton’s wounds.

Player of the match

Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting-Kaneryd was a constant threat, troubling the Toffees’ back-line throughout the ninety.

Her direct play saw her drive forward down the right flank, creating several opportunities for her side. The Swede was simply a joy to watch and only had one thing in mind when in possession.

The 26-year-old set up Chelsea’s second beautifully, with an inch-perfect cross turned in by the grateful Kerr.