Ten Hag praises ‘fantastic’ Garnacho goal but still demands more

Erik ten Hag proclaimed Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do “some amazing things” and praised his “fantastic goal” as the Manchester United player set the visitors on their way to victory at Everton in spectacular fashion.

The 18-year-old fired United into a third-minute lead and silenced a fired-up Goodison Park with a splendid overhead kick that will be a contender for goal of the season.

It drew comparisons with Wayne Rooney’s similar goal against Manchester City in 2011 and another by Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2018 Champions League quarter-finals, but Ten Hag said it would be wrong to compare.

“Don’t compare, I don’t think it is right,” he said. “They all have their own identity, but for Garnacho to go that way he has a lot to come, he has to work very hard. You have to do it on a consistent basis and so far he has not, but he definitely has high potential to do some amazing things.

“It’s not the first time we saw this, we have already often seen glimpses, but if you want to be a player like Rooney or Ronaldo you have to score 20-25 goals in the Premier League each season. That’s not easy to get, you have to work hard, you have to go in areas where it hurts. So there’s a lot to come. But potential, he has.”

A Marcus Rashford penalty and a third goal from Anthony Martial sent United to a fifth victory in six Premier League games to close the gap at the top of the table to six points. But it was Garnacho’s early intervention that stood out.

“It was a fantastic goal and this season there’s still many games to play, but probably already maybe the goal of the season,” Ten Hag added. “But not only the finish, it was the total from the back to the end, but of course the finish is incredible.”

United’s win came amidst protests from the Everton supporters after the club’s 10-point Premier League deduction for failing to abide by profit and sustainability rules. The dissent was evident before kick-off when booing of the Premier League anthem was followed by pink cards saying ‘corrupt’ on them being waved.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said it was difficult to criticise his players after they created plenty of chances but failed to take them and now remain five points from safety after their drop down the standings.

“It’s a tough one to call, for a large part we were very good, particularly the first half,” Dyche said “They get off to a worldie, a lifetime goal and got the better of the first 15 minutes, but then we regrouped well.

“They ended up kicking it long. We created chances but couldn’t end up scoring a goal and it hurts you in the end. It is very difficult when the second and third go in. We hit the bar, the biggest thing for me is the chance count, incredibly high again.

“But we have to be clinical. I think a lot of the performance was right, the fans were terrific. They were having their own say and that connection with the fans is going to be important.”

Burnham: Points deduction is an abuse of process

Meanwhile, Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester, Labour politician and Everton season ticket holder, has written to the Premier League telling them to “null and void” the club’s point deduction due to an “abuse of process” as a series of flaws undermine the unprecedented penalty imposed, he argues.

Burnham says the most serious breach of process was the Premier League adopting a profit and sustainability sanctions policy as recently as August 10, when the case against Everton was already advancing.

“The first thing I want to start by saying is that I am not saying Everton Football Club does not have a case to answer, clearly it does have a case to answer,” Burnham said at Goodison Park on Sunday.

“But in some ways that is not the question. The question is, in this situation, has there been a fair process and having taken my time this week to study the judgment and speaking to a lot of people, I have concluded that there has not been a fair process.

“There has been a highly flawed process and I would go as far to say there has been an abuse of process. And that abuse of process concerns the guideline and framework that was put together in August and submitted to the independent commission.

“As I understand it, the sanctions regime that has been developed has not been seen by any of the PL clubs. I understand that many of them found out about it when they read the findings from the independent commission, how on earth can that be fair?

“I have been a government minister and been very familiar with the world of regulations and regulatory practice and you cannot, in an ongoing case, create new policy in the middle of a case and then introduce it towards the end of it. It is what people would call regulatory malpractice. It is simply not possible to do that.”