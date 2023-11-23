Andoni Iraola: "It's a tough game" ahead of Sheffield United Test

Bournemouth travel to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon, as they look to pick up their first away victory of the season.

Manager Andoni Iraola spoke to the media ahead of the game.

On Sheffield United

Although Sheffield United are currently in the relegation zone, Iraola is prepared for a difficult game against the Blades.

“It’s a tough game; all of the away games in the Premier League are going to be tough,” he said.

“They are coming into the game from two very good results, winning against Wolves and drawing away against Brighton.

“I think they will want to build on that the same way as we want to after the other day.

“I think there will be chances for both teams, it will be quite an open game, and we have to be really focussed all of the game because they put you under pressure.

“We have to be very good with second balls, set-pieces, even the throw-ins – the small details will be very important.”

On Injuries

Full-back Max Aarons is set to be sidelined for "some time" following a hamstring injury he sustained in Bournemouth's last game, against Newcastle.

Iraola told the press "We will have Max out for some time because he got injured in the past game against Newcastle.



"Adam Smith is ready to perform straight away, I have no doubts. Even the other day, without warming up because we didn't expect the injury, he went straight away and nobody noticed, he was very good."

Iraola did share positive news regarding midfielders Philip Billing and Emiliano Marcondes, and goalkeeper Darren Randolph who are all back training following injuries.

“Philip has been back training with us. He missed a couple of trainings after the game, but has been training normal.

"Emiliano (Marcondes) has started partially doing some things with the team.

“He’s not with the rhythm of his teammates, but he has started to train with the rest.

“Darren Randolph is training normal now, also with the team. I don’t think we have any new injuries.

Max Aarons in action against Newcastle (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

On the Newcastle Victory

After beating Newcastle 2-0 in their previous game, Iraola explained how the result has given his side a much-needed confidence boost.

“When you win a game and you have two weeks, you still have to keep building and improving.

“But it’s true that the confidence of the players improves and it’s easier to work.”

On Dominic Solanke

After his brace in that win over Newcastle, Iraola was asked about his number nine and his value to the team.

"The feeling that I’ve had with him, since day one here, has been very, very good.

“He has a lot of different skills, he can adapt to different ways of playing and he is very complete as a number nine.

“We talk more about him when he scores the goals, but his performances have been more or less the same level since the first game of the season.”

Dominic Solanke celebrating against Newcastle (Eddie Keogh via GettyImages)

On Everton's Point Deduction

Iraola was asked about the point deduction handed to Everton this week, but refrained from sharing his opinion on the situation, due to a lack of knowledge, but stated the timing was "strange".

“For me, it's very difficult to give an opinion because I don't know the rules.

“I don't even know them, it's not like I don't understand them.

“I haven't read all the financial implications, and really to give up an opinion I think is useless.

“Probably the timing is a little bit strange.

“During the season you don't know what you are fighting for and you don't know if in two or three months another team will be punished.

Or maybe Everton appeals and they get points.

“During the season is strange.

“Probably this kind of punishment should be in between seasons, but I cannot tell you if it's fair, it's not unfair because I don't know the rules."