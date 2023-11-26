Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa: Villains leapfrog Tottenham to go into top four

Aston Villa moved into the top four of the Premier League table, after a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After going a goal down early on thanks to a powerful effort from Giovani Lo Celso, the visitors could have been three or four goals down. Spurs failed to capitalise on these chances with Villa soring an equaliser out of the blue on the stroke of half time through defender Pau Torres.

In a game dominated by the offside flag, Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who himself had a goal ruled out just moments after Tottenham scored, grabbed the winner in the second half with a quickly hit effort from a Youri Tielemans pass.

This is now Spurs’ third straight Premier League loss. After starting the season unbeaten, they now face a tough task next weekend against Manchester City, which could see them fall as low as sixth place despite being top of the table a month ago.

Meanwhile, for Villa, this result moves them to fourth place. They themselves face Man City in ten days time before taking on Arsenal in what will be a big test for this side's top four credentials.

Story of the game

(Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

In a game where the home team honoured former manager Terry Venables, who passed away today at the age of 80, Spurs looked like they were going to give the ultimate tribute to Venables with a fast start.

Left back Destiny Udogie almost gave the hosts the lead just moments into the game, latching on to the end of a fantastic ball from Pedro Porro, a theme of the first half, before hitting his effort over the bar.

Minutes later and Dejan Kulusevski should have given the hosts the lead. He kicked off the move with a well worked interception, before battling past Villa’s Pau Torres and into the box before somehow missing the target, hitting the post.

Not long afterwards, Torres missed a chance at the other end, with his header falling agonisingly wide of the post. This was as good as it got for Villa for most of the first half as Spurs were in complete control, with Bryan Gil and Kulusevski linking up particularly well.

This was the former’s first start under manager Ange Postecoglou, just his third in the league since joining the club in the summer of 2021. He made the most of the opportunity in the first half, forcing a save from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and delivering some great balls into the box.

He and Kulusevski both caused problems for Villa all half, and the Spurs chances kept coming. Son Heung-min missed a glorious chance to take the lead, missing a seemingly easy on-on-one with Martinez after brilliant play from Porro and Brennan Johnson, but was bailed out by the offside flag.

Spurs dominated the early stages of the game, and made their dominance pay in the 22nd minute, a Porro corner coming back out to Lo Celso, whose powerful effort took a deflection off Diego Carlos and found it’s way past Martínez and into the back of the net.

It didn’t take Villa long to respond, as Ollie Watkins headed past Guglielmo Vicario with ease to bring the scores level. However, VAR was once again the centre of attention at Spurs’ ground, as it ruled out the goal for offside.

Spurs took control once again and it appeared that they were going to go into the halftime break a goal ahead. However, Villa got a free kick in the final of the six added minutes of injury time through Torres.

Douglas Luiz’s fantastic cross from range, was headed near post from Torres, who made up for his earlier miss to bring the score level for Unai Emery’s men.

Second half

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The second half started in the same fashion as the first, with Spurs once again taking control of the game, seeing a Lo Celso’s effort deflected out for a corner early on in the half.

Kulusevski was once again a threat, with a wonderful low cross to Johnson which just needed a touch from the Welshman, who couldn’t get his foot on the end of it.

The chances kept coming for Spurs but it was Villa who once again hurt the hosts against the run of play. Boubacar Kamara found Watkins, who interchanged the ball with Youri Tielemans, before taking one touch and striking it past Vicario and into the far corner of the net.

That goal seemed to increase Villa’s involvement in possession, with Watkins causing problems for Vicario and the Spurs defence. It was still a very even affair, with Tottenham’s Ben Davies heading over the bar from close range.

As the clock hit the 69th minute, Villa had a chance to double their lead with a free kick on the right-hand side. Luiz and Lucas Digne stepped over the ball and it was the latter whose effort forced a brilliant save from Vicario. The resulting corner saw Watkins force a header just wide of the goal.

Martínez became the hero quickly, forced into a double save as Spurs fought back. The home side thought they were about to equalise when Johnson sneaked in at close range.

The World Cup winner made a quick save to deny the Welshman but his defence could not clear the danger and Kulusevski found a free Pierre-Emile Højbjerg at the edge of the box. His effort forced another save from Martínez and this one was a beauty.

Frustrations grew around the ground as Spurs continued to push, with Heung-min once again flagged for offside. With six minutes of added time given, the hosts had two free kicks in a matter of seconds as the clock hit 93 minutes.

After the first cross failed to cause any danger, Tielemans gave away a needless set piece just seconds later. This one caused Villa way more problems and it was cleared away for a corner. Emerson Royal got a touch and Son failed to get on the end of it.

The whole sequence gave Spurs just one minute left to try and get an equaliser but ultimately they could not get it done as the full-time whistle soon went.

Player of the match- Emiliano Martínez

(Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Martínez was one of the heroes of Argentina's World Cup winning campaign a year ago in Qatar, making some crucial saves, none more so than in the final itself against France.

Here he was once again the hero on the pitch, and Villa fans will have a lot to thank him for after the win today.

In total, he made six saves in this game, and the aforementioned double save played a big part in Villa securing the win.

Years ago, José Mourinho said that Petr Čech gave Chelsea 15 points a season. Martínez had a big say in his team's three points earned today and will be a big reason for any Villa success this season, as fans start to dream of a place in the Champions League this season.