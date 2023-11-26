Everton 0-3 Man Utd: Garnacho’s sublime overhead goal sinks Everton on day of protests

The pre-match protests were expected but the strike was not. There were fireworks on and off the pitch as Everton returned to action following their 10-point deduction by the Premier League.

Manchester United were the bystanders as the home crowd riled against their perceived unjust punishment for failing to abide by the league’s profit and sustainability rules and overspending by £19.5 million. Yet, Alejandro Garnacho drove the narrative within three minutes as he scored a contender for goal of the season.

The United player displayed great technique and vision to execute an exquisite overhead kick from some distance out from goal. It was sheer brilliance and a moment of utter quality. Even if the 19-year-old never scores again, he will always have this sumptuous strike.

The goal was United’s best moment on a day when all eyes were on Everton, who had dropped into the bottom three as a result of the points deduction. Marcus Rashford’s penalty and Anthony Martial’s goal ultimately sunk the home team but they had plenty of chances themselves to score an equaliser when there was just the one goal in the contest.

Story of the game

Matters on the pitch, however, were a secondary consideration in the build-up. There was more anticipation of the protests from the stands in Everton’s first act since being punished. Dissent and defiance were present both inside and outside Goodison Park.

This old ground has been the scene of some moody afternoons recently, but this was different. The penalty handed out by the Premier League has united the Merseyside club with everyone facing a perceived common enemy and it was clear that rallying against the league was the priority.

A hearty roar greeted the players' arrival. When they lined up for the playing of the Premier League anthem, boos rang around this tight and atmospheric venue. The jeers carried an extra shrill in the cold early evening air.

It seemed every home supporter was holding aloft a pink card which had the Premier League emblem on it and the word ‘corrupt’. Even once play started, the display of anger continued. In the 10th minute, the cards were raised again and fireworks were let off outside the stadium too.

However, in his pre-match briefing Sean Dyche made it clear that the focus of him and his players should remain unchanged despite Everton’s drop down the standings. The atmosphere within the camp is positive, the manager said.

Winning games is something Dyche’s team have done more frequently of late — they had three from four in the league prior to the international break — and the aim was to keep that run going.

United, for a change, were not the main story on their arrival, for which Erik ten Hag was no doubt thankful. It feels their season has been one saga after another but four league wins in their last five outings also hints at a steadying ship. That said, tumultuous contests in Istanbul and Newcastle this coming week could alter that.

Yet, United, who were without the injured Rasmus Hojlund, couldn’t have started any better. The pre-match boos were still ringing around when the visitors struck in spectacular style. Victor Lindelof lifted the ball forward to Rashford on the right wing and he laid the ball off for Diogo Dalot.

The United full-back pinged a delivery into the penalty area and Garnacho had to reposition himself to meet the flying ball. Twelve yards out from goal, the Argentina player leapt in the air, twisted and hammered a right-footed overhead kick back across goal and into the top corner, leaving Jordan Pickford with no chance.

It was a goal to take the breath away, a clear contender for goal of the season. Ten Hag probably had the best view of it. The United manager, suspended from the touchline and sat in the directors’ box, was right behind the strike.

Yet, his team didn’t have it all their own way. Everton came on stronger as the half wore on. Dominic Calvert-Lewin had three good chances. One shot was easily claimed by Andre Onana after he had cut in past Luke Shaw, who was playing for the first time since August due to injury. A free header also went straight to the United ‘keeper.

But the best opening came when the Everton striker poked an effort towards the bottom corner which Onana got down to push away but only as far as Dwight McNeil whose follow-up was cleared off the line by Kobbie Mainoo, the 18-year-old making an impressive first Premier League start.

Abdoulaye Doucoure also sent an effort wide after opening his body too much and Idrissa Gueye shanked an attempt over as Everton finished the half on top and United were under the cosh. But a misjudgement by Ashley Young allowed United to double their lead.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, the Everton full back left his boot out and tripped Martial as he ran into the penalty area. Referee John Brooks didn’t give the foul originally but after inspecting a replay on the monitor, the outcome was a penalty. Rashford, handed the ball by Bruno Fernandes, fired the spot-kick into the roof of Pickford’s net.

Getty: Shaun Botterill

Everton responded with Gueye letting rip from distance but Onana was equal to the effort with a soaring save and Vitalii Mykolenko struck the crossbar. Yet United had more in them. Rashford’s cross was met by Garnacho but he could only find the side-netting. Nevertheless, a third was to follow soon enough.

Substitute Facundo Pellistri increased the tempo, Fernandes produced the defence-splitting pass and Martial scooped a finish over Pickford. It was his first league goal of the season — his ninth against Everton — and takes United up to sixth and leaves Everton in a place they feel they should not be.

Player of the match: Alejandro Garnacho

Mainoo may have been United's best player after putting in a very assertive display on his first league start, but the moment of quality from Garnacho to open the scoring was world-class.

The manner in which Garnacho moved to address Dalot's delivery and then swung his right foot to connect with the dropping ball was extraordinary. It was a goal that will live long in the memory.