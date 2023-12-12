Tottenham vs Arsenal: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 10, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Katie McCabe of Arsenal passes the ball whilst under pressure from Rosella Ayane of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Women's Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Brisbane Road on March 25, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Henry Browne - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Despite some disparity between the sides, the North London Derby is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in the WSL season.

With a rivalry surviving centuries, Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspur will take place at the Spurs Stadium with a large away contingent expected this weekend.

Drawing 3-3 midweek, Spurs, who have struggled for goals this season, found the back of the net, Jessica Naz impressing with a brace. Arsenal, however, took the points from the Conti Cup clash with Jen Beattie scoring the winning penalty.

Thrashing London rivals Chelsea last weekend, Arsenal have the confidence and reassurance of success under pressure with a record crowd in attendance.

Similarly the Lilywhites, putting three past Arsenal on Wednesday, have reaped the rewards of their shooting practice - something they have struggled with in the league.

However, with an impressive record against Spurs, Arsenal have the historical upper hand in this infamous battle.

Team News

Jonas Eidevall confirmed in the pre match press conference that captain Kim Little, who went off injured in last week's match against Chelsea, is a doubt for this weekend.

The 33-year-old struggled with a hamstring injury at the end of last season, ruling her out of crucial fixtures.

Lina Hurtig is also likely to miss the clash as she continues to recover from the injury she picked up over the international break.

For Spurs, there is positive news as striker Ellie Brazil could feature again. Brazil suffered a minor injury following her ACL injury comeback. She has returned to full training and is also fit for contention.

However, Chinese forward Linyan Zhang is a doubt for the match day squad after missing the midweek Conti Cup fixture with illness.

Drew Spence, Eveliina Summanen and Olga Ahtinen all remain out with their respective injuries, timelines unconfirmed.

Likely Lineups

Tottenham: Rebecca Spencer, Ash Neville, Amy Turner, Molly Bartrip, Shelina Zadorsky, Celin Bizet Ildhusøy, Ria Percival, Angharad James, Jess Maz, Martha Thomas, Bethany England

Arsenal: Manu Zinsberger, Katie McCabe, Amanda Ilestedt, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Steph Catley, Victoria Pelova, Lia Wälti, Beth Mead, Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo

Key Players

Arsenal - Victoria Pelova

Dutch star, Victoria Pelova, is the definition of a midfield maestro. Learning from her senior, Kim Little, Pelova has developed on the pitch since her arrival to Arsenal last January.

With five goal involvements this season, Pelova has often been the stand out player on the pitch, orchestrating some of the attack, despite still only being 24.

The Delft native has been tipped as stalwart Little's understudy, demonstrating her versatility on the pitch. Pelova has featured in a Dutch shirt at wing back and is utilised across Arsenal's midfield, adapting depending on injuries and availability.

To further her list of attributes, Pelova's physicality sets her a part, perhaps taking notes from OranjeLeeuwinnen teammate, Danielle van de Donk who also once wore the Arsenal shirt.

As a life long Arsenal fan, the 24-year-old understands the importance of a derby day and will be keen to continue her winning streak against the Lilywhites.

Tottenham - Ashleigh Neville

Conceding 20 goals so far this season, Spurs have had somewhat of a defensive nightmare.

However, 30-year-old defender, Ash Neville, is a crucial part of Tottenham's back line. Joining Spurs in 2017, Neville has been relied upon season after season to provide experience, knowledge and leadership.

With over 100 appearances in the white shirt, Neville has famously featured in many North London Derbies.

Switching to mainly play at left-back, her work up and down the left wing has impressed spectators, Neville proving her ability to cut into the centre too.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What time is kick-off?

12:00 (GMT), Saturday 16th December

How can I watch?

The match will be live on Sky Sports from 12:00 (GMT)