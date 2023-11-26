Luton Town 2-1 Crystal Palace: Post-Match Player Ratings

Luton Town finally got their first Premier League home win after a 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Kenilworth Road.

Luton struck first as Teden Mengi put the Hatters in front after 72 minutes. However, their lead did not last long, as Michael Olise equalised just two minutes later with a stunning solo goal rounded off by a beautiful finish.

With just seven minutes left on the clock, Jacob Brown found Luton a winner after some horrific defending from the boys in red and blue.

Here are the post-match player ratings from an entertaining game of football:

Luton Town

Thomas Kaminski 8/10-

A strong goalkeeping performance from Kaminski, who made a stunning double save to deny Jeffery Schlupp putting Palace ahead just after 20 minutes. It seemed to give his Luton side a new lease of life and really bring them into the game. He was impressive from start to finish.

Teden Mengi 8/10-

The scorer of Luton’s first, he took his goal well, although Crystal Palace’s defence has to be questioned. He was the best defensive player in Luton’s backline, making ten clearances. It was a good day at the office for the former Manchester United man.

Tom Lockyer 7/10-

He mastered the dark arts of the game and defended very well, winning all of his aerial duels and half of his ground duels. The central centre half often got his team out of trouble, making seven recoveries in the game. He was never afraid to put a tackle in and did well to neutralise Palace’s attacking threats.

Gabriel Osho 7/10-

A good on-the-ball performance from the right-sided centre back, who was reliable with the ball and pretty strong defensively, was dribbled past just once.

Alfie Doughty 7.5/10-

A good performance from the man who completed the most dribbles in the game. He always looked a threat and tried to get his team forward as much as possible. The defensive side of his game had to be admired too, as he got stuck in and provided good cover to Mengi as they collectively kept the Palace left-hand side quiet.

Pelly Ruddock 6/10-

He had strong ball retention but never really got into the game defensively, as Palace’s midfielders often bypassed him.

Ross Barkley 8/10-

He had fantastic awareness of the game, sitting deep, moving the ball from side to side, and allowing his team to threaten the visitors on the wing. He made things happen from deep positions with a large element of control over the midfield. a wonderful show in the middle of the park.

Amari'i Bell 7.5/10-

always looked to create chances and solid defensively. executed his role to perfection.

Andros Townsend 6/10-

The least threatening of the Luton attack, he did not see much of the ball and was kept very quiet by Tyrick Mitchell. However, his know-how and experience really seemed to get his side going, as he was the one always trying to encourage his team, looking like a true leader on the pitch.

Carlton Morris 5/10-

It was a relatively quiet day for the forward, who could never get a foothold in the game.

Chiedozie Ogbene 9/10-

A man-of-the match worthy performance excelled from start to finish, always had the beating of Joel Ward, and played an exquisite ball across the box to earn the Hatters their winning goal.

Substitues:

Jacob Brown 8/10-

Pulled the strings when he came on and took his goal well to give the Hatters a vital 3 points.

Elijah Adebayo 5/10-

Much like Carlton Morris, he couldn’t really get into the game.

Tahith Chong 6/10-

Defensively good but did not provide much attacking threat.

Jordan Clark 6/10-

He held the ball well and always looked to drive his side forward.

Crystal Palace

Sam Johnstone 4/10-

A rare underwhelming performance from England Number Two, with extremely poor distribution throughout the game and a blunder caused by a lack of communication between himself and Joachim Andersen to gift Luton the winner.

Joel Ward 3/10-

A lesson on how not to defend from the Crystal Palace right back, a lack of pace that made it extremely easy for Ogbene to have the beating of him every time, very poor on the ball, and constant defensive mishaps—a day to forget for the Crystal Palace skipper.

Joachim Andersen 3/10-

There are questions to be asked after his performance, he failed to win the initial header from the corner in the build-up to the first goal, then was at fault for the second goal as he allowed the ball to come across when he should have cleared it. It was not Andersen’s finest performance on the ball, losing possession twenty times with just three accurate long balls from the fifteen attempted.

Marc Guehi 6/10-

There was not much to be said about Guehi; there was not much he had to do in the game, but everything that was asked of him, he did so with very few mistakes.

Tyrick Mitchell 5/10-

A stable performance from the Palace left-back, who kept Andros Townsend relatively quiet in the first 60 minutes, however, when Jordan Clark came on, Luton began to get a bit more joy from that side, with the ball across for the eventual winner being allowed to be played in because of the absence of Mitchell, as he was still in a high position.

Jefferson Lerma 7/10-

A bright spark in Palace’s poor performance, very good on the ball, got his team forward and broke up Luton’s play very well.

Cheick Doucouré 8/10-

He was one of the best players on the pitch up until his freak injury, which saw him stretchered off.

Jeffrey Schlupp 5/10-

There is not much to say when it comes to Jeffrey Schlupp. He didn’t do much wrong and worked very hard, but he never really looked like a threat on the left-hand side.

Eberechi Eze 7/10-

He had very good link-up play with Michael Olise, but not enough of it, with Palace getting into good areas but failing to create any real clear-cut chances. The day ended early for the Englishman, who was forced off at the beginning of the second half following an ankle injury sustained just before halftime.

Michael Olise 8/10-

A bright spark for Palace, the Frenchman was their most influential player on the pitch, always looking to go forward, and he had the best of the Luton defense. A stunning solo goal to bring Palace level is sure to be a goal of the season contender. Olise did not deserve to be on the losing side, but the players around him let him down.

Oddsone Édouard 5/10-

Édouard did not have his shooting boots on for the Eagles; there were a few chances in the game where you felt he could have done better. He was poor on the ball, with shocking retention and hold-up play. He struggled to make any clear impact on the game.

Substitues:

Jordan Ayew 6/10-

He struggled to make an impact on the game.

Will Hughes 6/10-

Failed to fill the void left by Doucouré.

Naouirou Ahamada 5/10-

He looked like a headless chicken when he came on and could not have any influence on the game.

Jean-Philippe Mateta 6/10-

He tried to provide an attacking threat when brought on, but nothing really worked for him.

Player of the Match: Chiedozie Ogbene

A phenomenal performance from the Irishman topped off with a brilliant assist and a worthy player of the match.