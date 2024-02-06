It will take a humungous task for Arsenal to lift the WSL title come the season finishing - a 2-1 defeat at West Ham left a mountain to climb for the Gunners who now face an important four-day window as they search for alternative success in the cups.

The two main components behind the loss at the Chigwell Construction Stadium was identified by head coach Jonas Eidevall as a 'lack of width and 'too much conservatism.'

Attention now turns to London City Lionesses in the Conti Cup who are 10th in the second-tier of English football before Man City come to the capital on Sunday in the FA Cup and the Swede is looking for a commanding performance and a statement at Princes Park.

"We have to look forward," said Eidevell at his pre-match press conference. "We have to acknowledge what things we need to do better and what things we need to continue doing.

"Sometimes it's how football is. Things have been looking good and then you take a step backwards. Of course, we’re very frustrated with the result and it doesn’t entirely mirror the performance in that game, but we need to take ownership of all parts in that performance that can help us get better results.

"There are plenty of things still that we can improve and do better on so that’s what we need to put our focus on.

"Even if I think we created enough chances to win the game, it’s easy to say we need to be more efficient, but I also think there are things in how we are positioned and how we use the whole field to make it difficult for the opponent to defend in a low block.

"It’s something we can definitely improve on and we need to do that, so we learn from every game, win or lose, and there was some crucial learning from the West Ham game that we need to put into action.

"I don't think like that. I prepare the team as well as possible for the next game that we're going to play and we're going to do our very best to win that football game. In essence, that's always what you can control and that's where we need to put our focus.

"These games here, they have the same importance and in all three competitions, we want to do as well as possible. Not only that, we need to see things in both the short term and long term.

"To present as good a version of yourself as a team every day in training and when we play games is the only way to develop.

"If you're not giving 100%, you're not going to develop and that's why it's so important to strive for that always.

"For us, every time we go out and play a game, it's the most important game that we have ever played because it's the next one. That's the mindset for both these two games.

"I don’t know if it is a good sign or a bad sign when you and I have the same idea when we see a game back! Maybe with so much time in press conferences I am thinking more like a journalist!

"I totally agree on that, we try too few high-risk high-reward passes in the game. There is always a balance in that, how much of a direct, opportunistic team do you want to be? How much control are you looking for?

"I think there were a handful of situations in the first and second half where I say, ‘I think we should go for that pass.’ And we opted to do safer passes. We have too much quality in our players on and off the ball so we should be able to look for those situations and look for them with determination.

"In those situations we are so well balanced it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t come off all the time because that can just create another good counter-pressing opportunity for example. For me that was one of the major findings from the game.

"Another very basic one is that we play without width too many times in the West Ham game. We have been quite good with our structure in recent games, this was a real step back from us in a positional perspective. We didn’t figure out which players needed to provide width in the different phases of the game.

"But we are going to learn from that. With our football things were looking good and sometimes you take a step back but that is a fundamental part of trying to break down a low block, to provide width to be able to stretch their defending line and ask them which spaces to defend.

"I think our positioning made that a little too easy for West Ham on Sunday and our decision making on the ball meant we did not try to play passes forward more often and that made it a little too easy for them."