West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League, Gameweek 12, 2023

West Ham United host Nottingham Forest at The London Stadium with only one point and one place separating the two sides going into the fixture.

A midweek win at home over Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday night will help to restore some confidence in the West Ham camp. A goal in the 73rd minute from Lucas Paqueta helped the Hammers to top their group, with two games left to play in the first stage of the competition.

However, last weekend saw a different outcome for the Irons as they fell to a 3-2 defeat, away at Brentford. Goals that game coming from new signing Mohammed Kudus and an in-form Jarrod Bowen proved not quite enough to cancel out goals from Neal Maupay, Nathan Collins, and a Konstantinos Mavropanos own-goal.

Nottingham Forest will come into this game high on confidence as they pulled off a shocking 2-0 defeat over Aston Villa last Sunday at The City Ground. A clean strike from Ola Aina put The Reds one-nil up inside the first five minutes, later to be matched with a long range effort from Orel Mangala early in the second half, which put Forest 2-0 up after some poor goalkeeping from Emiliano Martinez.

Forest have managed to gather four points from six games on the road so far, with away form not being their strongest point last season. West Ham will be looking to make it three home wins this season with a win on Sunday.

Team news

West Ham

David Moyes' side have picked up no new injury concerns this week, but it remains to be unclear whether we will see the return of experienced Defender, Kurt Zouma.

The Centre-back has missed his sides last three games with a continuing knee injury, but has been introduced back into light training this week.

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper's side remain without a large number of players this week including the likes of Gonzalo Montiel not being expected to return until after the international break.

Despite being named in his national teams selection, it remains unclear when Forest striker Chris Wood will return. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Felipe are not expected to return this weekend after being pictured on the grass this week.

Likely line-ups

West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Ageurd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen.

Nottingham Forest

Vlachodimos; Toffolo, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Elanga, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.

Key Players

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham)

Mohammed Kudus has been one of West Ham's most influential players of the season since joining the side, getting the fans onboard with his talent instantly.

The 23-year-old has made an impressive start in the top flight of English football. Although he only has two goals in eight appearances for The Hammers, his start to life in England has only just begun.

Kudus recently signed a five-year deal at the club worth around £38 million, with the option of a further 12 months. A lot more to come for the Youngster in the Claret and Blue shirt.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

With Taiwo Awoniyi coming back from a spell out through injury, its no surprise that Forest managed to win their first game back with the forward.

The 26-year-old has proved how crucial he is to Cooper's set up by netting three goals in nine appearances this campaign, including two assists.

The striker signed a five-year deal for The Reds at the start of last season for somewhere in the region of £17 million. He has become a fan favourite at the club and will be looking to keep his reputation for the foreseeable future.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at The London Stadium, Olympic Park

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 14:00 on Sunday, 12 November.

How can I watch?

The game is being televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with the programme starting at 13:00.