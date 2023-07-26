Three things we learnt from Burnley’s impressive victory over Benfica

Although it is only pre-season, the Clarets fanbase are starting to get excited with a win against the Champions League quarterfinalist, Benfica.

The game was entertaining to watch, with it being end to end, despite Benfica having more chances, Burnley managed to be clinical with the chances that arose for them.

The squads put out by both sides were partially strong and featured some regular starters for either side. The quality shown was noteworthy, in which the Lancashire side did not look out of place.

Burnley maintain the same style of play that kept them winning last season

Despite the jump up in quality, the squad did not look out of place, which is impressive due to the team not being at full strength. Jack Cork, who regularly starts for Burnley, was especially effective as he was dominating the midfield battle.

Arijanet Muric started this game and continued to play out from the back as he has done in recent times. This showed a level of bravery against the high press that the Portuguese champions utilise.

At times this proved a little challenging but when it was successful it allowed for a clean break and helped progress forward with the attack ultimately starting from midfield.

Furthermore, the breakthrough passes enabled the counter to be established and left there to be a case of 2v1 or 3v2. Overall, the style of play seemed to be efficient against a team with a highly pressing nature, which is seen in the Premier League often.



The high press does not fear Vincent Kompany or Burnley as a team

Vincent Kompany is not a stranger to the idea of a high press due to his time at Manchester City, neither is his team due to the essence of the Championship. For certain this will be no different in the Premier League.

Despite the press being prominent, the Championship winners found routes around it or through it. The quality of the defending helped this as, when the Clarets were in danger, the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal were able to proactively get the ball out and start an attack.

Although this is very aesthetically pleasing to watch, it may worry the fans that they could be left vulnerable against some clubs which have the upper hand on the quality against Burnley. This is promising to see, as previously mentioned, it shows a level of bravery the team hold.

Kompany signed players specifically with the Premier League in mind

It appears players such as Scott Twine were intentionally made with the Premier League at the forefront of the backroom staff’s mind.

This showed in the game as the quality seems to step up alongside the quality of opponent that they face. Against the Eagles, he took the ball on the half turn and played breakthrough passes to get through the defence.

Even though he did not feature in this game, Lyle Foster is a name that sticks out within the squad of someone who was purchased for the top division. Many fans complained that he did not impress them, but he is flourishing against top-quality teams.

Against Genk, the South African was unlucky to get a goal or two with the chances he had. The way he plays creates his own chances through his pace and skill on the ball allowing for space to shoot.

Andros Townsend also featured in the game after his contract has run out for Everton, within the game he looked impactful and played well out wide. When he was on the ball it seemed comfortable for him to take on players and get good passes into the right areas.

He looks like a player who will be an effective backup on the wings for Burnley and appears to be comfortable in the squad already.