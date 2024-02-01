Burnley lost 3-1 to Manchester City on Wednesday evening, but their attention is now turning to Fulham at the weekend.

There were positives to be taken from the match as they scored their first goal against Man City after conceding 17 straight without scoring themselves. The feel around the club was that it would be very difficult to get any sort of result at the Etihad therefore they were not too downbeat about the outcome.

You have to be ‘perfect’ to win at the Etihad

Kompany remained positive after defeat, stating: "There is no point dwelling on this game, we have Fulham next, and we must be perfect to get a result here. We had moments throughout the game, and we probed at them, with that part of it I feel that we did well. But you have to be perfect to get any points here."

From the comments made by Kompany, it is evident that they see the task at hand to stay up is going to be tough. This is through their mindset of forgetting what the previous result was and to keep moving forward to eventually climb up the table.

Also, within the club there has always been a sense of being realistic, especially after being promoted to the Premier League a year earlier than the club expected. Thus, explaining why the ex-Belgian international would have not felt hard done by when losing this game.

Sander Berge remains positive about their ‘moments’ throughout the game

The Norwegian international backed up what his manager said, speaking on how effective they were in periods of the game.

"Even today when we have our moments, we need to be so efficient and tighter at the back. It's tough when they get three goals. There were moments when we looked good and were strong and solid. However, it does not matter how good we are when they can just keep the ball and create really well. I admire them obviously."

It is evident that the idea of ‘moments’ and ‘periods’ are important to the team as they believe that is what wins games for the club. Especially when they play bigger teams, it will help as it will give them a chance to produce some quality. One club which showed that this game week was Luton when they played Brighton.

It is important that they produce quality over the next month as it will be important for their battle to stay up.

Kompany also stated post-match that he was pleased with Datro Fofana's performance: "I was impressed with him. We will need him despite the quality that Zeki (Amdouni) and Lyle (Foster) have given us."

The club clearly highlight how they need a better set of finishers upfront with the lack of goals they have produced throughout the season. The hope will be that Fofana can bring this to the team and propel them to the level that they need to. This transfer is not the only one that they are looking to bring in, as there are talks of a centre-back and full-back arriving on deadline day to help bolster their squad.

Based on the comments made by both Kompany and Berge, it can be seen that they are taking it game by game and want to focus on their coming weeks to try to close the gap on getting out of the drop zone.

This task is looking harder as the weeks go by as clubs around them are picking up points as it goes on. Furthermore, they need to have hope that the players being brought in can produce the quality that they need to push them to that level — and it will be interesting to see how the next month of fixtures play out.