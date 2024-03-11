West Ham managed to scrape a draw after finding themselves down by two after a shocking first half by their standards this year. Burnley looked impressive in the first half, yet in the second half they appeared a different side.

The game was very much so a game of two halves, as both sides had their moments throughout the fixture.

Areola – 7/10

There was not much that could be done with the goals in which Burnley scored. However, without them goals he still had a good game making 3 saves throughout the game.

Vladimir Coufal – 6/10

He had to deal with the likes of Bruun-Larsen and Odobert which led to a tricky game for him. On the other hand, he had a solid game as he has done in recent weeks.

Aaron Cresswell – 8/10

Despite only featuring in 5 games this season he impressed especially in the second half of the game. He created many chances throughout and caused problems for the Burnley defence.

Nayef Aguerd – 6/10

Struggled with the attacking threat in that first half seen by the scoreline, made his comeback after being on the bench the previous game. His performance was like the squads.

Konstantinos Mavropanos – 5/10

He was at the end of the unfortunate own goal in which the hammers scored in. it was a last-ditch attempt at a block. Ignoring the own goal, it was a good performance as he blocked many shots and prevented it from being more than two goals conceded.

Kalvin Phillips - 4/10

Phillips was taken off at half time as him within their system was not working effectively, seen evident by the scoreline. It’s not just in this game where he has not seen up to scratch, interesting to see how his future goes.

Tomas Soucek – 6/10

He was not at the level he played in the reverse fixture, with him still linking the midfield and attack well however it did not work as effectively as it has throughout the season.

James Ward-Prowse – 5/10

Similarly to Phillips, he was taken off at half time due to not fitting the system as Moyes sees fit. This was seen as the midfield did not operate as usual, recent weeks has seen similar outputs from Ward-Prowse and how he has not operated at the level desired.

Lucas Paqueta – 8/10

Despite a quiet first half, in which there was a lot of defending. He shone through in the second half, with in the first 30 seconds of the second half commencing he scored a well taken goal.

Mohammed Kudus – 8/10

Managed to get the assist for Ings last minute equaliser, he impressed throughout the game. Charlie Taylor really struggled to defend against him especially due to his tricky feet.

Jarred Bowen – 6/10

Bowen did not perform at the level he has thus far, throughout the game he did not manage to register a single shot on target. However, it was not an awful game as he did create space for others.

Substitutes

Edson Alvarez – 7/10

He replaced Kalvin Phillips at half time and fit the system much better than Phillips did allowing for the Hammers to play at their desired level.

Michail Antonio – 7/10

Antonio played effectively as his physical presence was a tough challenge for the Clarets defence to deal with. It also gave a different element to the game for both teams to adjust to.

Danny Ings – 8/10

He had the ball in the back of the net twice with one being disallowed for a hairline thin offside decision by VAR. He changed their attack and gave a real threat to the Burnley defenders.

Burnley

James Trafford – 5/10

Made a few good saves throughout the half, but for the second goal there are arguments that he could have done better.

Charlie Taylor – 5/10

Despite not having much to do in the first half, the battle with Kudus seemed all too much for him to deal with as he was beaten many times on that wing.

Lorenz Assignon – 6/10

Has been impressive since signing for the clarets and has done well for them at the back. With his defensive performance it prevented the score arguably being 3 or 4 – 2.

Maxime Esteve – 6/10

Although there was a bit of confusion at the back throughout the game it was clear that he held a solid line battling with the Hammers tricky attackers. Also, made a rash challenge leading to the first goal.

Dara O’Shea – 6/10

This was one of his poor performances of the season, with being out of position at times leading to the first goal and overall, not being as effective as he has been at times.

Vitinho - 6/10

With his last game being his best of the season, it was unfortunate that he was not up to the same standard. At times he was sloppy on the ball giving West Ham excellent opportunities.

Jacob Bruun-Larsen – 7/10

He was effective on the left-hand side, with Cullen linking up with him on that side leading to the own goal to be scored. There were many opportunities for the ball to be played in the box from that side due to his movement.

Sander Berge – 6/10

It was a rather average display from the Norwegian midfielder. It appeared that Cullen was in control of the midfield battle rather than a joint effort leading to gaps in the middle of the park.

Josh Cullen – 8/10

From this performance it leaves Burnley fans confused as to why he was not starting every week. He impressed from minute one and was one of the best players on the pitch.

Wilson Odobert – 8/10

With him in the middle of the park it seems to be much more effective, as it allows for space to be created on either side due to his speed and acceleration that he possesses.

David Datro Fofana – 8/10

He scored a fantastic strike from 25 yards out which gave Burnley the lead. Him scoring is slowly becoming a common theme and he looks a threat week in week out.

Substitutions

It did not seem like the right decision to make bringing him on. It changed the teams dynamic entirely as it led to them unable to play through the midfield as much.

Hannes Delcroix – 6/10

It appears this was to sure up the defence as the East London side were pelting their defence with attack upon attack. He managed to help effectively however did not make a massive influence upon the game