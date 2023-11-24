Newcastle vs Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

With the international break finally over, the drama and entertainment of the Premier League returns following a two-week hiatus. An interesting match-up is on the horizon between injury-hit Newcastle and Chelsea, who continue to improve week-by-week. Victory for either side will be a huge confidence booster as we head into the festive period.

Despite sitting 7th in the table, Newcastle have had a near perfect home record in the league, winning five and losing just once. However, last time out, they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth with former Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke scoring both. Despite that, the Magpies still go into this match as favourites but face a stern test against Chelsea.

Following a difficult start to the campaign, Pochettino's Blues have seemed to turn a corner prior to the international break, picking up a 4-1 win away at Spurs before drawing 4-4 at home to Manchester City in an eight-goal thriller. The feel-good factor is gradually starting to return for the West Londoners, who will be confident they can get a result in the North East.

On their last visit to St James' Park, the Blues suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Magpies thanks to a winner from Joe Willock which they hope to avenge on Saturday afternoon. As well as this, the two sides met back in July in pre-season which ended in a 1-1 draw. Can Newcastle return to winning ways or will Chelsea continue their resurgence under Pochettino?

Team News

Eddie Howe has had numerous injury concerns to deal with in recent weeks but the international break has come at a good time for Newcastle, allowing many players to recover. Sandro Tonali remains out through suspension following his betting scandal but on a more positive note, Bruno Guimaraes returns from suspension and is available for selection.

However, left-back Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club so is unavailable to Howe which is a huge blow due to Dan Burn still being sidelined. Elsewhere, Sven Botman is continuing his recovery from injury and Miguel Almiron is making progress following a hamstring problem.

Callum Wilson is expected to miss out once again due to a hamstring injury and Alexander Isak is also a concern. Meanwhile, Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier are both expected to feature despite the latter withdrawing from the England squad. Finally, midfielder Sean Longstaff will be assessed before Saturday.

Blues boss Maurico Pochettino has no fresh new injury concerns with Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka remaining out. Meanwhile, French defender Wesley Fofana is making positive progress in his recovery from an ACL injury.

New signings Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia have yet to feature for Chelsea this season but both are closing in on a return. However, this game comes too soon for the duo but Blues fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to see them both in action.

One man that is expected to return from injury is youngster Levi Colwill, who missed the Manchester City game and didn't go on international duty with England. Pochettino has said Colwill will be in the matchday squad for the trip to Newcastle.

Likely Line-Ups

Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton

Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Key Players

With both Callum Wilson injured and Alexander Isak unlikely to feature, Anthony Gordon is set to lead the line once again for Eddie Howe's side having done the same against Bournemouth.

After joining Newcastle from Everton for £45m in the January transfer window, Gordon made a shaky start to life on Tyneside but has very much settled into the side now. Part of the England Under-21s side that won the European Championship in the summer, Gordon has four goals and two assists in the Premier League this term.

Gordon will be key for the Magpies if they are to come away with three points on Saturday and needs to be at his best if they are to break down the Chelsea backline. The goalscoring power of Wilson and Isak will be sorely missed but Gordon has the ability to step up in their absence.

It's safe to say Nicolas Jackson has had difficult start to life in the Premier League but nonetheless, the 22-year-old has still managed to score seven goals in all competitions including a hat-trick at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He may not be at the same level of the likes of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane but the Senegalese has plenty of potential at a young age and will only get better and better. Since the departure of Diego Costa in 2017, many strikers have come and gone for Chelsea but Jackson will be determined not to be a part of that list.

Having been on the scoresheet in the past two games, Jackson is expected to start once again and could be the key to unlocking the Newcastle defence. The forward is no stranger to doing so, having scored when the two sides met in the Premier League Summer Series back in July. Can he do the same on this ocassion?

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Newcastle's St James' Park, which has a capacity of 52,000.

What time is kick-off?

The match will be kicking-off at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be unavailable to watch live in the UK because of the 3pm blackout. However, highlights from the match will be uploaded on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel at around 17:15 GMT.