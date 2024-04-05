Hot on the heels of one the most dramatic games of the season, Chelsea have an important question to answer.

Was their win over long-time rivals Manchester United the start of a new dawn for this young side or is it yet another false beginning for the much-maligned manager, Mauricio Pochettino?

On the surface, this trip to Bramall Lane should be nothing but a routine win, given the embarrassment of riches The Blues have at their disposal, but it's these sorts of games that they seem to struggle with.

Despite a spirited performance against league leaders Liverpool on Thursday night, Chris Wilder's side still find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League and without a win since February.

Most Blades fans have accepted their fate and made their peace with the fact it will be another season in the Championship next season. But a win at the weekend could spark hope amongst a mostly pessimistic fanbase.

Team News

Sheffield United

During his press conference, Wilder revealed that Cameron Archer will be available for selection for the first time in six weeks. Whether that will be from the bench or starting, is as of yet unknown.

Also, it was noted that Gustavo Hamer should be fine for the game at the weekend. Hamer came off on the hour-mark against Liverpool but it appears as though it was simply a precautionary measure.

Rhian Brewster and Tom Davies are both doubts for the weekend but have an outside chance of featuring.

Other unavailable players include Chris Basham, Daniel Jebbison, George Baldock, John Egan, Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the many teams who have struggled with injuries throughout the season.

While their injury list is nowhere near as long as it once was, it still does not make for great reading for Blues fans.

Ben Chilwell looks set to be out for at least a few more weeks, the same goes for marquee signing Christopher Nkunku. Levi Colwill and Robert Sanchez are set to continue their stint on the sidelines, as is club captain, Reece James.

Romeo Lavia's very well-documented injury issues see him out of this game and indeed the rest of the season. However, there is a return on the horizon for France international, Wesley Fofana, but we are not expecting him back until mid-to-late April.

Likely Lineups

Sheffield United

Grbic; Bogle, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Osborn; De Souza Costa, Ben Slimane, Hamer; McAtee, Brereton Diaz

Chelsea

Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Chukwuemeka, Fernández, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Key Players

Sheffield United- Vinicius De Souza Costa

The former Espanyol man has been one of the very few positives in a dismal season for the South Yorkshire side. He is excellent at breaking up the play and stopping the opponent's counter-attacks.

Chelsea's young guns have a lot of technical quality, but there is something to be said for brute force, which Vinicius possess. The Brazilian will be sure to make sure The Blue's youngsters know they have been in a game, with his hard challenges and physical nature.

Should The Blades end up relegated this season, they may have a difficult time keeping the holding midfielder at the club, with many sides in the Premier League needing a player just like him.

Chelsea- Cole Palmer

Who else could it really be?

There is a strong argument that the Mancunian has been the signing of the season. Palmer is fresh off his best individual performance of the season, with a breathtaking maiden hattrick against Manchester United.

The 21-year-old is in the form of his life, having scored seven goals in his past four Chelsea games. In a season which has seen disarray, the former Manchester City man has been a constant source of class and coolness.

Cole has not only been a source of goals, but he has assisted more than other Chelsea player this season. He has been key whenever his side have needed to break down stubborn defences this season and their opponents this weekend will be just that.

So, once again the much admired winger will be heavily relied upon by his teammates if they are to come away with all three points this weekend.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Sheffield United are the hosts for this game. The match will take place at their famous stadium, Bramall Lane.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Sunday at 17:30 PM BST.

How can I watch it?

The game has not been chosen for broadcast in the UK, but local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match.