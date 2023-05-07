Roberto De Zerbi insists that Brighton must 'focus on performances, not results'

Head Coach Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with the home crowd after his sides 1-0 win during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has insisted that Brighton must focus on performances, not results, as the Seagulls close in on a place in Europe for the first time in the club’s history, and a third straight home victory would certainly do that.

Victory on Monday would see them leapfrog Tottenham, who controversially defeated De Zerbi’s side last month.

Indeed, that would also open a four-point gap over Aston Villa, who were stunned by Wolves as Tobi Gomes’ early strike secured Julen Lopetegui’s side's safety over the weekend.

After thrashing Wolves last Saturday, the Seagulls followed that up with a 1-0 win over Manchester United, thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s spot-kick in the ninth minute of added time.

Everton's Nathan Patterson battles with Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 3, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Time to take on the Toffees

Everton is deeply involved in this season’s relegation battle, as they find themselves sitting second from bottom. But, victory Monday evening – and depending on how Leicester’s trip to Fulham goes, as Southampton travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest – could see Sean Dyche’s men escape the drop zone.

Despite Brighton embarrassing Everton at Goodison Park by a score line of 4-1 earlier on in the season, as Frank Lampard managed one of his last games, De Zerbi expects tomorrow’s battle at the Amex Stadium to be very much a different game.

The Italian said: “It will be a very tough game because they are a strong team, but we want to achieve our target.

‌"It's a totally different situation. When we won at Everton they were a different team. In the last part of the season, the games are always more difficult."

Battling for Europe

De Zerbi insists Brighton ‘deserve’ to be scrapping it out with the big boys for a European place.

The Seagulls have already broken their previous Premier League record points [51] after the 6-0 victory over Wolves.

"At the moment we are deserving to reach the best position.

“We have to think not on the results, we have to be focused only on our style, our quality of play, to enjoy, to show our quality.

"We are not ready to think only about the result, because we are not used to playing for this target. The next year, I don't know. At the end I don't like to think only of the result."

Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

‘Incredible energy’ at the Amex

The Italian head coach has explained how much the squad is enjoying playing at the Amex, via The Argus, he stated: “It’s fantastic. My players feel it’s different to play at home.”

“Now there is an enthusiasm, there is an incredible energy, and we are playing with 12 players.”

De Zerbi explains Caicedo's role versus Manchester United

After his incredible performance in an unusual position, De Zerbi has explained his thinking behind deploying the Ecuadorian at right-back in Thursday’s victory against the Red Devils.

With Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, and Pascal Gross all injured, and instead of reverting to a back three, Moisés Caicedo told The Argus he was given the option a few hours before kick-off.

Billy Gilmour partnered Mac Allister, instead of the young Ecuadorian.

“I thought to change to play with three defenders, but I think we reach a high level of football, and we have the right technologies playing in this tactical disposition,’ De Zerbi continued, ‘I didn’t want to change.”

“I think Caicedo can play everywhere. He’s a top, top player.”

“I love giving players the chance to show me their quality and [Billy] Gilmour was fantastic against Wolverhampton – I thought like this.”

