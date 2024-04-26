Chelsea vs Barcelona: UEFA Women's Champions League Preview, Semi-Final 2nd Leg, 2024

With just 90 minutes standing between Chelsea and a coveted spot in the final, the stakes couldn't be higher as they gear up to defend their narrow lead against a formidable Barcelona side.

The first leg saw Chelsea snatch a crucial 1-0 victory thanks to a breathtaking strike from Erin Cuthbert, giving them a slight advantage heading into the return fixture. But as they prepare to face off at Stamford Bridge, they're well aware that their Spanish opponents will be gunning for redemption.

For Chelsea, this isn't just about securing a spot in the final—it's about making history. With aspirations of lifting their first-ever European trophy, they'll be drawing on their impressive home form to carry them through. Having lost just one of their previous two competitive home matches, the Blues will be banking on their familiar surroundings to provide the edge they need.

However, history hasn't always been on Chelsea's side in the semi-finals. Despite losing only one of their home games in their four previous semi-final appearances, that solitary defeat came at the hands of none other than Barcelona last season—a bitter memory that will undoubtedly fuel their determination to emerge victorious this time around.

As the tension mounts, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is expected to make a calculated change to her starting lineup, aiming to keep her squad fresh and tactically sharp for the crucial encounter. With the weight of expectations resting on their shoulders, every decision could make all the difference in the quest for glory.

On the other side, Barcelona arrives in London with an impressive away record, having clinched victory in 17 of their 18 competitive away games this season.

Their attacking prowess is undeniable, having found the back of the net three or more times in 13 of their previous 15 road trips—a statistic that will undoubtedly keep Chelsea's defence on high alert.

Hayes added, "We have to be so mindful that you can’t switch off for one single second. This is a game that is played in the head first and foremost, and we know we have to be perfect to be able to progress.”

Yet, as the final whistle looms closer, all eyes will be on Stamford Bridge as Emma Hayes prepares to bid farewell to her tenure as Chelsea manager, with the message “you’re only as good as your next game. That’s always been my motto and it doesn’t change and it won’t for this one.”

With a crowd of over 35,000 fans expected to pack the stadium, the atmosphere will be electric as supporters rally behind their team for one last hurrah under Hayes' leadership. With their European dreams hanging in the balance, both teams will leave nothing on the pitch as they fight tooth and nail for a chance to etch their names into footballing history.

Team news

Chelsea

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has verified that Millie Bright, who made a return to the bench during the Spain match after an absence since November, will join the squad to face the Spanish giants.

Nathalie Bjorn and Maren Mjelde will miss out through injury.

Barcelona

The Barcelona defence remains weakened, with Mapi Leon sidelined since December due to a knee injury.

Ones to watch

Aggie Beever-Jones has had a remarkable season, achieving numerous milestones that underscore her rising status in football.

From scoring her inaugural goal for Chelsea to making a mark at Stamford Bridge, debuting in the Champions League, and even rubbing shoulders with England's senior squad, her ascent has been rapid, culminating in her recent recognition as Women's Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

Her breakout season, punctuated by scoring in five consecutive Women's Super League matches, positions her as a pivotal figure for the English champions, with her role set to expand significantly. With a commendable tally of 13 goals in 30 appearances for England's youth teams, including a memorable hat-trick securing England's spot in the UEFA Under-19 Women’s Championship, Beever-Jones has long been earmarked for success.

Loan spells at Bristol City and Everton provided invaluable experience, honing her skills and sharpening her defensive abilities. Opting to remain at Chelsea despite tempting loan offers, she has flourished, contributing seven goals and two assists in 20 appearances this season. With her versatility and attacking prowess, she is poised to play a crucial role as Chelsea navigates a packed schedule and contends for multiple trophies.

With her bright future and relentless drive, Beever-Jones is poised to continue making waves, presenting England's head coach, Sarina Wiegman, with a delightful dilemma as she vies for a spot in the national team.





Barcelona - Keira Walsh

Keira Walsh stands out as a prominent figure in the football world, recognised for her exceptional talent and leadership qualities. Achieving significant milestones at just 21 years old, Walsh's rapid rise to the spotlight included leading her national team and securing a European Championship victory within a short span of four years.

Her proactive approach to ball possession is evident from her impressive ranking in the 94th percentile for live ball touches among WSL midfielders, showcasing her continuous contribution to her team's offensive efforts.

Strategically positioned on the field, Walsh utilises her adept body positioning to evade pressure and maintain possession, particularly excelling under opposition press in deeper areas of the pitch.

Also known for her precise passing, her distribution skills are unmatched, as demonstrated by her remarkable 96% passing accuracy during the Euros. Her ability to seamlessly switch play enables her team to exploit defensive vulnerabilities effectively.

Walsh's club career has been highlighted by successful stints with Manchester City and Barcelona, including a memorable UEFA Women's Champions League victory in her debut season, further enhancing her legacy.

Additionally, her instrumental role in England's triumphs at prestigious tournaments like the SheBelieves Cup and the Arnold Clark Cup reaffirms her status as one of the finest footballers of her generation.

Likely lineups

Chelsea

Hampton, Carter, Buchanan, Charles, Rytting Kaneryd, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Nusken, Lawrence, James, Ramirez.

Barcelona

Coll, Batlle, Paredes, Engen, Rolfo, Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro, Graham Hansen, Pina, Paralluelo.



How to watch

The match will be streamed live on DAZN's website and YouTube channel, and viewers in the UK can tune in via TNT Sports 3.

Additionally, fans can catch the action on the Official Chelsea App and the club's website.