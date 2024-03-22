This weekend sees the return of Women's Football Weekend, an annual event when the men’s international break creates a pause in the Premier League and EFL calendars. The initiative sees the FA call upon supporters to capitalise on the absence of mens fixtures by getting out and supporting the women's game - at any level of the pyramid.

A huge part of driving success is getting the women's game pushed into major stadiums up and down the nation. This historic season within the women's game has seen England sell-out Wembley and record attendances across the WSL.

Arsenal are no strangers to playing at major stadiums, selling out the Emirates on numerous occasions this season. But Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall admitted that the club cannot push the women's game alone.

"What we've been doing so well at Arsenal is getting more games played at the Emirates, getting better and bigger attendances, which is obviously really important. But, in a league, we can't do it ourselves. We need many clubs doing it."

Eidevall added that in order to continue pushing the WSL to new heights, playing in major stadiums such as Villa Park, The Emirates, and Stamford Bridge will only improve the game.

"It's definitely the right development. Seeing Chelsea do it at Stamford Bridge and seeing Villa do it this weekend, that all plays into the journey that we want to go on as a league, and I think that's absolutely the right direction to go in."

To further develop the game, this week, Arsenal announced a post-season trip travelling to Australia to face an A League Allstars team. Eidevall acknowledged that it's testament to the growth of the women's game that these trips are being made possible, praising the club for the exposure and investment they have provided him and his team.

"The great thing is that we are at the point where it is very commercially viable for us to do a post-season trip to Melbourne. It shows the club's investment but also the popularity the team has, not only in the UK but across the globe."