Sporting CP vs FC Midtjylland: UEFA Europa League Preview, Play-Off Round, 2023

Both of these teams have struggled domestically so far this campaign but face off in the play-off round in the UEFA Europa League.

Hosts Sporting find themselves in fourth place in the Liga Portugal, behind Benfica, FC Porto and SC Braga. So as it stands, are unlikely to make the Champions League next year, which will be a disappointment to them after two consecutive seasons in the competition.

They have fared slightly more promisingly in Europe though. Ruben Amorim's team were part of the topsy-turvy Group D which also involved Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille.

When the draw was made, pundits earmarked the group as extremely wide-open as it inevitably panned out. The final match day was chaotic with all four clubs qualifying for the Champions League round of 16 at some stage in the night.

Eventually, Spurs and Frankfurt made it through with The Verde e Brancos having to settle for a Europa League spot.

As for their Danish opponents, it has been even more disappointing domestically. Midtjylland currently sits outside out of the top six below unheralded sides such as Viborg, Silkeborg and Randers.

The Danish Superliga is similar to both the Scottish and Belgian leagues in that it splits in half towards the end of the campaign. With the top six competing in the Championship Group while the bottom six fight off against each other in the Relegation Group.

Midtjylland currently is seventh and alongside fellow heavyweights, Brondby, has five games to ensure they reach the top half before the league splits in two.

In Europe, they also were part of an even group although this may not have seemed the case when the draw was made. Feyenoord and Lazio looked to be the favourites while The Danes and Sturm Graz would compete for third place and a spot in the UEFA Conference League play-off round.

However, all four sides finished with eight points and therefore resulted in the group being decided on goal difference. Midtjylland impressively finished above their Italian counterparts and qualified for the play-off round.

Team News

Sporting CP

Daniel Bragança and Dario Essugo are the two long-term absentees for Thursday's hosts while Japanese midfielder, Hidemasa Morita is a doubt after picking up a knock in the defeat to FC Porto on Saturday.

FC Midtjylland

Centre-back Erik Sviatchenko will be suspended after accumulating multiple yellow cards.

Likely lineups

Sporting CP - Adán; Inácio, Coates, Reis; Bellerín, Ugarte, Gonçalves, Fatawu; Edwards, Chermiti, Trincão

FC Midtjylland - Lössl; Andersson, Juninho, Gartenmann, Paulinho; Charles, Martínez, Sørensen; Isaksen, Selmani, Sisto

Key players

Sporting CP - Pedro Gonçalves

Many members of Sporting's 2020/21 title-winning team have now left Lisbon, the likes of Nuno Mendes, Joao Palhinha and most recently, Pedro Porro have all departed.

But the star of that side remains in the Portuguese capital. Gonçalves shone with 23 goals in the league but didn't recapture that form with only eight goals the following year.

However, this season, the 24-year-old has surpassed that tally already with ten. Gonçalves has also showcased his versatility with his ability to play as a winger on either flank as well as a central midfielder.

His contract at the José Alvalade expires in 2026 so Sporting are in no rush to cash in on their main asset but if a sizeable bid arrives from the riches of the Premier League, the bosses in the green half of Lisbon will have a decision to make.

FC Midtjylland - Gustav Isaksen

With Anders Dreyer leaving Midtjylland for a second time, the creative baton has had to be passed on to someone else. Step up, Gustav Isaksen; an exciting 21-year-old winger.

Isaksen broke out in this season's group stage. Scoring in both games against Lazio as well as one against Feyenoord. He is yet to make his Denmark debut but it truly is only a matter of time before he receives a call-up from Kasper Hjulmand.

Thursday's game gives Isaksen the opportunity to showcase his impressive dribbling skills to both Hjulmand and a wider European audience.

Match details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time is the match?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 6, and across their online and in-app channels.