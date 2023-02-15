‘Reset’ pressed, Man Utd and Barcelona appear back on track

In recent years, Barcelona’s name and history have outweighed the quality of the current team. But there are signs that Xavi Hernandez’s side are on the up. They are preparing for a Europa League playoff, which suggests there is more work to be done, yet the positivity is apparent.

A similar statement could equally be said of Manchester United. Erik ten Hag has turned the ship around and whipped United into shape. Barcelona top La Liga, leading current champions Real Madrid by eight points, whereas United have recovered from a poor start to the campaign to enter the top four in the Premier League and reach the League Cup final.

Prior to the two teams meeting at Camp Nou on Thursday, Ten Hag said that both clubs had benefitted from pressing the “reset” button. Both sides may harbour ambitions of returning as a force in the Champions League but facing off in Europe’s secondary competition represents a good yardstick to measure progress.

“It’s good [to meet],” Ten Hag said. “We both have the ambition to be in the Champions League and not just be there but really [have an] impact on the competition – get out the group, reach the semi-finals, the final, even win it. But the reality is that we are here.

“That tells you that both clubs need a reset. We are both going in the right direction and it is exciting to face each other because it will help us. You know where you are. It is a good test and from this test we can get better.”

United have made impressive strides under manager Ten Hag, who has overseen a dramatic change in culture and results in a short period of time. They have only lost one of their last 17 matches in all competitions and performances have also improved dramatically under the Dutch manager.

“Ten Hag is a great coach,” Xavi said of his counterpart. “In my mind I believe that somehow [reversing] the situation of United was no easy task and he’s accomplishing it. They are excited again, the club, the fanbase and also the way they play does a lot.

“He changes things offensively, defensively, everyone’s working very well, so it’s a tough rival for us and he’s a very interesting coach.“In my mind, he does great things — you know, variants of the line of three, the side players go inside, a lot of people go into the offence.

“He’s an offensive coach, I believe, and he proves that in most of his games. I believe he’s a reference for offensive coaches who like this kind of football.”

Ten Hag also returned the compliment for Barcelona. Xavi’s team are currently on an 11-game winning run and last lost in any competition 16 matches ago when they were defeated by Bayern Munich and eliminated from the Champions League group-stages.

“I think Barca is also a very difficult club and I think Barcelona is, in this moment, playing in this moment its best football in several years,” the United manager said. “But I think it’s in the mind of and inspiration of Johan Cruyff. You still feel it here.

“You can see if you see the game of Barcelona, you see the way of play and that is the inspiration of Johan Cruyff.”

De Jong to face summer suitors

Barcelona will be without the injured Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele, but Frenkie de Jong could have a key role to play against a club that tried to sign him in the summer. The pursuit was as protracted as it was well documented, but the Netherlands international ended up staying put rather than linking back up with his former Ajax boss.

Asked why he was unable to convince his countryman to join him, Ten Hag smiled and replied: “I don’t know. Frenkie de Jong is an incredible player and he would strengthen any club in the world. He has a quality that means that any team would be better with him. He is a fantastic player, he can play out from the back, he always has time. It was a pleasure to work with him [at Ajax].”

Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are absent from United’s 21-man squad in Spain due to injury, keeping them out with Christian Eriksen and Donny Van De Beek. Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez are suspended but Casemiro is available as his suspension only impacts domestic games.

Defender Luke Shaw, who has deputised at centre back this season, said that the Brazilian gives the backline a sense of security that has been central to their improvement. “It has been quite obvious how important he is to us [by what happens] when he doesn’t play,” he said.

“For us defenders, it gives us the feeling that there is security: his positioning, where he always is, he loves to win the ball and tackle. We say to him that he likes to give the ball away just so he can go and win it back again. He is extremely important and I am happy to have him back because he has been a big miss for us.”