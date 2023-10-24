'We Have To Suffer' - Mikel Arteta on What It Takes To Win

Sevilla hosted Arsenal in the third group game of the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 season.

It was only the second game in charge for Sevilla boss Diego Alonso who's team almost made a formidable comeback against the North London side.

Both sides came into this game after earning themselves draws against league rivals in Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Sevilla were unchanged from their weekend fixture, however Arsenal went into today's game with just the one change in Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left back.

The first half was mainly dominated by Arsenal, with Sevilla lacking any real threat in the attacking third.

An early missed opportunity from Gabriel Martinelli provided by Gabriel Jesus foreshadowed what was to come later in the half.

In added time of the first half, Jesus brought down a cleared ball from a Sevilla corner and made a magnificent turn, before playing through an oncoming Martinelli who managed to round Orjan Nyland before tapping the ball into the net.

The second half was not as controlled for Arsenal though.

The Gunners made it 0-2 in the 53rd minute with a lovely curled effort into the top right hand corner from Jesus.

Just five minutes later, a Sevilla corner would change the momentum of the match.

Ivan Rakitic's delivery found the head of centre back Nemanja Gudelj, who headed the ball home to make the game 1-2.

That goal made the Seville crowd erupt, and Arsenal seemed to drop back to defend their one goal advantage.

David Raya almost gifted Sevilla a goal with a botched punch out from a cross that went over his own net, however the Spaniard recovered well with some high claims to see the game out.

Mikel Arteta reacted to the tight affair after the match - here is what he had to say.

On Sevilla's Pressure

Arsenal could have easily given up a two goal advantage tonight, but the players rose up to the occasion and defended the lead.

Arteta said: "I am really happy obviously to win here, it's not many teams that have won here in the last 10 years in Europe and we've done it, and I really like the team especially the first 60, 65 minutes because we played the game we wanted.

"After going 0-2, we should have scored the third one and we had opportunities to score it, and in 1 corner first action that they had something they scored. And from there they have the experience and have a lot of presence as well as a lot of belief that they can get in the game and we suffered."

Nemanja Gudelj celebrating after scoring against Arsenal (H) (GettyImages - MB Media)

On Learning The European Nights

Arsenal have had it all in this group so far.

A stellar performance against PSV, a shock loss to RC Lens, and a hard fought victory away to Sevilla.

Arteta has been pleased with his side's Champions League experience so far.

He said: "It is about experiences and learning from those experiences and when you lose sometimes you learn much more than when you win and it was a very different team that we played in Lens we had moments that we were very dominant and today again we have to suffer and it is necessary to suffer when you are here to win a game."

On Gabriel Jesus Injury

Goal-scorer and official UEFA Player of the Match for this game, Jesus, pulled up in the second half with what seemed to be a hamstring issue.

Arteta gave an update on his injury after the match.

He said: "He felt something in his hamstring so let's see.

"He straight away asked to be subbed which is not good news because he's not a player that does that at all.

"We'll have to wait and see in the next few days."

Gabriel Jesus holding his Player of the Match award for his perforamnce against Sevilla (A) (GettyImages - Alex Caparros - UEFA)

Arsenal are back in action on Saturday when they welcome rock bottom Sheffield United to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.