Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal: Brilliant Brazilians fire Gunners top of Group B

It was an excellent trip to Spain for Arsenal, who survived a late scare to beat Sevilla 2-1, an undeniably deserved victory which sees them take top spot in their Champions League group.

Having suffered a disappointing loss in their last group game, away to RC Lens, the Gunners were in need of a positive outcome in Seville. Their hosts also needed points, however, having picked up just one from their opening two group games.

A dominant first half from Arsenal saw Mikel Arteta's side rewarded with a narrow half-time lead - though it could, and possibly should, have been more than just a single goal.

The second half was a different story because, despite doubling their lead early on, Arsenal were left somewhat taken aback by Sevilla and, on a few occasions, looked like they could give away their advantage, and possibly the result entirely.

It was a great result for the North Londoners, but raises serious questions over Sevilla's chances of advancing beyond the group stages of the competition.

Story of the match

Diego Alonso named an unchanged lineup from the Sevilla side who held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw on Saturday - which included a 140th UEFA Champions League appearance (and start) for Sergio Ramos.

For the visitors, Arteta made just one change from the side who rescued a late point against Chelsea at the weekend - with Takehiro Tomiyasu replacing Oleksandr Zinchenko in the starting lineup.

The Arsenal boss stressed the importance of a strong and resilient mentality ahead of this tie, and the match would prove to test exactly that as Arsenal battled their way to full-time.

The Gunners started the game strong, and carved several good chances early on, though they were unable to find an early opener.

Gabriel Martinelli had one of the best chances of the game early on after being played through one-on-one with Ørjan Nyland, though the Sevilla shot-stopper did well to get down in time and send his effort behind for a corner.

From here the hosts settled into the game a little more, despite Arsenal continuing to pile on the pressure with some excellent passing around the midfield.

Arteta's side seemed to be trying to exploit Jesus Navas, down the left-hand side, and were finding some joy - but indecision saw them unable to really threaten the Sevilla goal for large spells.

The Spanish side's defensive solidity could only last so long though and, after a magnificent turn by Gabriel Jesus in midfield (which isolated several Sevilla players), Martinelli was once again played through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

This time the Brazilian made no mistake and took the ball around the veteran Norwegian goalie, before tucking it home into an empty net - rounding off an excellently worked goal to give the Gunners a lead in the last minute of the first half.

Second half

The start of the second half sent a clear indication that Arsenal weren't happy with a one-goal lead, as they were pilling the pressure on from the off.

Amid some sustained pressure, it didn't take long for the visitors to double their lead after a spectacular strike from Jesus. The creator-turned-converter cut into the box on the near side and curled an effort into the far post from range - giving the goalkeeper no chance.

The Premier League runner-ups showed no sign of letting up despite their newly-established 2-0 lead, and continued their relentless attacking in the Sevilla half.

There was a strong penalty claim in the 55th minute as Bukayo Saka went down in the box, but Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg was uninterested in the 22-year-old's appeals.

The hosts seemed completely lost for ideas but were handed a potentially crucial lifeline in the match after being awarded a corner in the 58th minute.

It was a great delivery towards the near post and was headed home by the towering Nemanja Gudelj, to bring Sevilla right back into the match with well over half an hour to play - albeit against the run of play.

Arteta's side still seemed to be on top despite this setback, and looked keen to re-establish a two-goal lead, but were having a fair share of nervy moments at this point.

This almost culminated in an equaliser for the hosts as Mariano Diaz saw an effort rocket into the crossbar, only for the referee to stop play for a handball against the Dominican in the build-up anyway.

With the clock ticking down, and the hosts' desperation building, Erik Lamela went down in the box after a seemingly innocuous coming together with William Saliba. Despite fierce penalty appeals, the Argentine was booked for simulation - which will not make Arsenal fans feel any better about the ex-Tottenham man.

There was concern for the Gunners late in the game as Jesus was forced off with an injury - with the 26-year-old striker feeling his hamstring as he went off.

A match where Arsenal looked to be in cruise control ended very differently to how they likely envisaged during the contest - with the visitors seemingly clinging on as the seconds ticked down.

They survived a few late scares, amidst what some may call time-wasting (or for others, game management), to see out what has to be considered a well-deserved 2-1 win, which sees them rise to the top of their Champions League group.

Player of the match - Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus celebrates with his UCL Player of the Match award (Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The Brazilian was at the centre of everything positive for his side this evening and, despite suffering an injury late in the game, was pivotal to their win.

From tremendous play in midfield to set up his fellow Brazilian Martinelli for Arsenal's opener, to a superb strike to double their advantage, he put in a performance which will rightly be remembered for some time yet.

His injury will be a concern for the club and their fans, but the performance itself will rightly inspire people of the team's chances this season.