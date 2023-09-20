Arsenal 4 - 0 PSV: Post-Match Player Ratings

After a long 6 years, Arsenal returned to the UEFA Champions League and made it clear that they mean business. The Emirates hosted PSV Eindhoven, a side that the Gunners faced in their Europa League campaign last season with each side getting a win over each other. PSV came into the game 26 matches unbeaten, but ultimately failed to impress on the night. Here are the player ratings!

Arsenal

David Raya - 7/10

The Spaniard's goal was not really troubled only having to make 2 saves. However, on the ball, Raya looked assured whether going long or short. 2 clean sheets in 2 games, impressive!

Benjamin White - 6/10

White was impressive going forward linking up with Saka and Odegaard. Going the other way though, Noa Lang seemed to cause him some problems.

William Saliba - 7/10

Won every ground duel (2) and aerial duel (2) that he was involved in. Kept the PSV attack very quiet.

William Saliba and Noa Lang duelling (GettyImages / ANP)

Gabriel Magalhães - 7.5/10

Was tasked with marshalling Luuk De Jong and he did just that. Played a lovely ball into Trossard for the Gabriel Jesus goal.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

The Ukrainian continued where he left off against Everton with another excellent display, especially in the first half. His inversion into the midfield combined with his line breaking passing had the PSV midfield completely schooled.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Covered every blade of grass tonight sweeping up loose balls. Did not have too much to do as Arsenal were dominant.

Martin Ødegaard - 9/10

A true captains performance. Was involved in all thirds of the pitch and provided Arsenal's final goal with a trademark low driven finish into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Martin Odegaard celebrating his goal vs PSV (GettyImages / Julian Finney)

Kai Havertz - 6/10

Havertz salvaged his performance with a nice cameo in the striker position in the dying minutes of the match. Slowly but surely gaining confidence.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

On his Champions League debut, Bukayo Saka provided a goal and an assist which started the Arsenal onslaught. He looked dangerous every time he picked up the ball and gave Dest a hard time.

Gabriel Jesus - 9/10

A nuisance to the PSV backline for 69 minutes that he was on the pitch. His energetic work rate and movement was capped off by a beautiful touch and finish.

Leandro Trossard - 8/10

Cool, Calm, & Collected are the only words that could describe Trossard's performance tonight. A fantastic curled finish for his goal and then minutes later turned provider for Gabriel Jesus with a chipped ball into the back post. Fantastic display!

Leandro Trossard's trademark celebration after his goal vs PSV (GettyImages / Alex Pantling)

Subs:

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6/10

A like for like sub for Zinchenko, but did not look as assured on the ball.

Reiss Nelson - 7/10

Caused Teze problems down the left hand side. Looked like he has been playing regular minutes. Exciting!

Emile Smith-Rowe - 5.5/10

A first appearance of the season for Smith-Rowe. Had a few good touches but did not have enough time to impose himself fully.

Fabio Viera - 6/10

Viera was deployed on the right wing after coming on and performed adequately. Had some nice link up play with Ben White on that side.

Jorginho - 6/10

Only played 14 minutes but had 21 touches of the ball and completed 17 of his 17 attempted passes. Not on the pitch long enough to get anything above a 6.

PSV Eindhoven

Walter Benitez - 4/10

A tough night for the Argentine. Parried a shot straight into Saka's path for the opener. He could not really do anything about the other 3 goals. Made a delightful save from Jesus on the 25' minute mark.

Walter Benitez at the Emirates Stadium (GettyImages / ANP)

Jordan Teze - 4/10

Could not handle Trossard's movement and was targeted by Nelson when he came on. Did not look comfortable out there tonight.

Amel Bella-Kotchap - 4.5/10

The ex Southampton centre back was heavily involved tonight having to attempt to keep quiet the Arsenal attack. Was caught on his heels for Trossard's goal as he failed to beat Jesus to the ball near the halfway line. He won a numerous amount of duels and tackles however it was not enough to keep the score line respectable.

Bella-Kotchap vs Arsenal (GettyImages / Soccrates Images)

Oliver Boscagli - 4/10

Much like his centre back partner, Boscagli had a poor game. Got dribbled past constantly and picked up a booking.

Sergiño Dest - 6/10

Offensively Dest did his best to drive PSV forward. Himself and Noa Lang down the left hand side did their best to drive the team forward. He completed 4/4 of his dribbles and provided 2 key passes for his side. Defensively however, Dest struggled against Saka, Odegaard, and White's link up down his flank. Needed help!

Jerdy Schouten - 5.5/10

Schoten tried his best to make things tick in the midfield, and was not afraid to throw his body about to win his side the ball back. The best of the PSV midfield.

Joey Veerman - 4/10

Could not get a foothold on the game. Odegaard seemed to have his number out there.

Johan Bakayoko - 6/10

The youngster has been the talk of the town online for a while now, and this was his chance to show the wider footballing audience what he brings to the table. Bakayoko tried his best to create for his team but unfortunately it was not a fantastic display.

Ismael Saibari - 5/10

Played 66 minutes and looked average just like his rating. He did not offer much going forward and did not make up for it defensively.

Noa Lang - 6.5/10

Was PSV's shining light tonight. The tricky winger started the game really well as he looked to get himself in 1v1 scenarios with Ben White. Faded out as the game went on.

Luuk De Jong - 5/10

Tried his best to bully Gabriel and Saliba but overall did not do much. PSV looked to play the ball into him to hold the ball up but was dominated aerially.

Luuk De Jong captaining PSV against Arsenal (GettyImages / BSR Agency)

Subs:

Malik Tilman - 4/10

The Bayern Munich loanee came on when the game was out of sight and only made 11 touches.

Hirving Lozano - 4/10

A large reception from the PSV fans upon his return to the side, however the Mexican much like his team could not get a foothold unto the game.

Andre Ramalho - 4/10

Came on for Bella Kotchap, only played 14 minutes.

Yorbe Vertessen - 4/10

Came on for Noa Lang, only played 14 minutes.

Ricardo Pepi - N/A

Subbed on in the 90th minute for Luuk De Jong.