Four things we learnt as dominant Arsenal dispatch of Sevilla

Arsenal went into the match knowing that a win would put them firmly in control in the group, while Sevilla needed a win after two draws and a defeat in their opening three matches - including 2-1 home defeat to the Gunners in the reverse fixture.

It was almost a dream start for Arsenal when Kai Havertz found acres of space at the back-post following a curling Gabriel Martinelli corner, with the German somehow managing to miss the target from close range.

Sevilla sat back and frustrated Arsenal for large parts of the first 30 minutes before a breakthrough was found.

Jorginho executed a fantastic pass to split the Los Nervionenses midfield and defensive lines to pick out Bukayo Saka, who put the ball on a plate for Leandro Trossard to finish.

Moving into the second half, Sevilla continued in their struggles to create and lacked any creative spark.

The Gunners managed to double their lead when Saka latched onto Martinelli's pass, cut onto his left-foot and clinically finished past Marko Dmitrovic.

Arsenal continued to control the match, as Sevilla had their only shot on target in the 96th minute, with a comfortable effort by Mariano Diaz gathered by David Raya.

William Saliba is very good

On a night where Sevilla offered very little, if anything, going forward, it would be easy to overlook the Arsenal defence.

However, one man continued to stand out at the back for the Gunners - William Saliba.

The France international continued to impress at the heart of the Arsenal defence, with his composure and calmness at the back setting the tone. He completed 79/88 (90%) of his passes on the night.

At just 21-years-old, there are very few more accomplished defenders out there than Saliba.

As well as his high technical level, he is happy to do the less glamourous side of the game.

In one of Sevilla's few forays forward, Saliba was able to execute a last-ditch tackle on Adria Pedrosa to perfection and poke the ball back to Raya.

Always remaining tight and firm with Youssef En-Nesyri, he frustrated the Moroccan who is know for his combative style of play. Saliba won all four of his aerial duels. Colossus.

Rice is the heartbeat

Very few signings have settled in as quickly as Declan Rice has at Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was again at the centre of everything good about the Gunners.

Playing in the '8' position, Rice has shown his adaptability in recent weeks after regularly switching between the '6' and '8'.

It was Rice who won the ball back for the first goal, a trait of his which has been so key to Arsenal turning over possession, with the England international producing 3 tackles and interceptions across the match.

He was composed as ever on the ball, completing 50/53 (94%) of his passes. In the '8' position, Rice is able to showcase his excellent ball carrying skills, which he regularly uses to bypass the opposing press and progress his side up the pitch.

Martinelli masterclass

Martinelli produced a fantastic individual performance against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

He tormented 20-year-old right-back Juanlu Sanchez, dribbling past the young Spaniard eight times on the night - the most dribbles past a single opponent in the last eight Champions League campaigns.

The Brazilian did brilliantly to get the ball under control from Oleksandr Zinchenko's throw-in and sent Saka through on goal, who finished to fire the Gunners into a two-goal lead.

The 21-year-old was a constant nuisance for defenders, and never gave them a moments peace with his relentless pressing.

Toothless Sevilla

Although an undoubtedly solid performance from Arsenal, it was equally very disappointing from Sevilla.

The Europa League holders struggled to impose themselves on the match and were chasing shadows for the majority of it.

The second half saw the Spanish side have much more of the ball with 48% of possession, compared to just 28% in the first half.

However, they failed to produce anything meaningful and lacked a creative spark with Erik Lamela, Pedrosa and Youssef En Nesyri offering little by way of influence on the match.

Their one and only shot came from Mariano Diaz deep into added time at the end of the second half, with an ambitious effort easily claimed by Raya.

The defeat leaves Sevilla bottom of the group on two points after four matches, three points off RC Lens and PSV in second and third.