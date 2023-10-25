Four things we learnt as Arsenal fought to the final whistle in Seville

Nights away in the UEFA Champions League never come easy. From Paris to Rome, Istanbul and everywhere in between, these occasions are known for creating memorable nights - and difficult situations for visiting teams.

This match proved to follow in a similar fashion, and almost culminated in a remarkable comeback to be remembered in years to come for the hosts - though Arsenal just about did enough to hang on.

Although they showed complete dominance in the first half, and doubled their lead thanks to an early second-half strike from Gabriel Jesus (who assisted Gabriel Martinelli for their first), things were far from plain sailing for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side.

After conceding against the run of play, from a corner, in the 58th minute, Sevilla looked rejuvenated and sought to level the game quickly.

Arsenal still enjoyed some promising attacks during the remainder of the game, but also endured some nervy moments - including Mariano Diaz hitting the crossbar, only for the referee to stop the game for a handball anyway.

In the end, the Gunners were able to hold on and, on reflection, were full value for their win. But, in a game which saw many twists and turns, there were plenty of talking points to discuss. Here, VAVEL brings you the four things we learnt as Arsenal beat Sevilla 2-1.

Despite an early scare, Arsenal should qualify at a canter

Qualifying from your Champions League group is not an achievement to be belittled - but Arsenal should have issues when it comes to reaching the knockouts.

Defeat in match-week two away to RC Lens made some fans panic about their prospects, but they are now back on top of their group - and look to be in a very strong position.

Though they endured some nervy moments, their performance in Seville was that of a team here to do much more than make up the numbers.

So while we are only halfway through the group stage, and anything can happen in football, we have seen no reason to think that Arteta's side will be unable to progress from their group with some degree of ease.

Sevilla in crisis?

Sevilla suffered an incredibly disappointing campaign last season, finishing 12th in La Liga. Despite this, their season was, by most accounts, rescued after winning the UEFA Europa League - and thus qualifying for this season's Champions League.

But since then, Sevilla have not seen the upturn in results that they would have hoped for, and likely expected. They have already parted company with José Mendilibar, the manager who bought last season's Europa League success, and are now led by Diego Alonso.

They currently find themselves a lowly 13th place in La Liga and have not won in their last five games in all competitions - despite scoring an impressive 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. With the fixtures coming thick and fast, many fans are quite rightly concerned that it could be another season of mediocrity.

They currently find themselves third in their Champions League group, which means that they could be facing another season fighting for the Europa League. While they have a good history in the competition, having won it a record seven times, fans want to be competing amongst Europe's elite - which will require a very quick turn in fortunes for the Spanish club.

Gabriel Jesus can be the answer

When Gabriel Jesus arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 2022, fans were elated and thought he would revolutionise their attack. Unfortunately, the Brazilian suffered an injury-plagued first season and rarely looked to be at his best, despite showing incredibly promising glimpses.

But we were reminded against Sevilla that he is still a top-class striker - and is more than capable of leading Arsenal to success. His exceptional play to set up his compatriot Martinelli, followed by his superb solo strike, show exactly the value that he brings to North London.

While some may still question his finishing or consistency, the numbers do not lie. The 26-year-old has already scored four goals this season with slightly limited minutes, but has looked a constant threat.

There is no doubting that the forward could still improve his games, and needs to stay fit but, in doing so, there is no reason why he could not lead the Gunners to glory in years to come.

Defence is costing Sevilla

While Sevilla have not lost by large margins too often during their poor run, they have shown a real inability to score goals in some games while conceding too many in others. Their top scorer this season is Youssef En-Nesyri, with five goals.

This is not bad, but when looking further down the list of their scorers you notice a distinct lack of goals. In fact, they have scored fewer goals than Granada this season which, for a team with the stature of Sevilla, is a concern.

They have not lost by more than a single goal all season, which just shows that they are conceding far too many goals, without being able to score enough to make amends.

If they were able to convert some draws into wins, and overturn these small margins, there is every possibility of them enjoying a successful season, but there seems to be little chance of their fortunes changing too soon.