Newcastle vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 11, 2023

Newcastle United have experienced somewhat of a rollercoaster already this season.

From losing three of their opening five Premier League matches, to going eight games unbeaten, before suffering a shock draw away to Wolves last weekend.

They did enjoy a very positive midweek fixture though, as they tore Manchester United apart in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford to progress to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, which is bound to instil some much-needed confidence.

Arsenal have enjoyed a much more consistent start to the season, having lost just twice in all competitions, and remaining unbeaten in the league - but have not been without some concerns of their own.

Despite a convincing 5-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend, the Gunners come into this game fresh off the back of a 3-1 crushing at the hands of West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

History favours the visitors though, with them having lost just once in their last 11 meetings across all competitions.

In fact, only two teams have beaten Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League in 2023, with Arsenal being one of them.

Things will not come easy for Mikel Arteta's side however, as Newcastle have already shown an ability to dismantle top teams - like when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season.

Team news

Newcastle are having a torrid time with injuries at the moment, and will be without several important players ahead of this game, which will do little to help Eddie Howe's preparations.

Sandro Tonali will be absent after being handed a seven-month footballing ban by Italian prosecutors for betting offences.

Harvey Barnes will also miss out as he continues to suffer from a toe injury sustained in September.

Another player sidelined is Jacob Murphy, who is expected to be out until 2024 with a shoulder injury - with the 28-year-old possibly needing surgery to resolve the issue.

Youngster Lewis Milley is expected to miss the game as he recovers from glandular fever, and is likely to be out for another couple of weeks.

Alexander Isak and Javier Manquillo are both suffering from groin issues, with the former expected to be out until at least the next international break.

Sven Botman's current situation is less clear, with the Dutch defender suffering from a knee injury. Howe does not have a return date in mind for the 23-year-old, which will do little to ease fans' concerns.

Elliott Anderson has a stress fracture in his lower back, and will remain sidelined for some time.

Matt Targett sustained a hamstring injury in the Carabao Cup during midweek, and Howe says that his injury "doesn't look good."

Jurriën Timber remains sidelined and is expected to miss the majority of the season, after picking up a serious knee injury during the opening game of the season.

Emile Smith-Rowe is the Gunners' latest injury concern, after Arteta confirmed that he missed their midweek cup game with a new knee injury - a huge blow for the team and for the 23-year-old.

Thomas Partey is also sidelined for the foreseeable future, with the Ghanian suffering from a fresh injury after a series of setbacks in recent months.

The last, and possibly most significant, absentee for Arsenal is Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian forward has a hamstring injury and no timescale has been placed on the 26-year-old's possible return.

Likely line-ups

Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Burn; Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Wilson, Gordon

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Key players

Newcastle - Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier has long been regarded as one of the more consistent fullbacks in world football and, since joining Newcastle, his importance to the team cannot be understated.

Against a very strong and quick Arsenal attack, his defensive prowess could be pivotal for Newcastle to have any chance of keeping the Gunners quiet in the game.

Not only is he an asset in defence, but his set-pieces could really threaten Arsenal who, by all accounts, have struggled defending them recently.

In a potential game of limited chances, it means that Trippier could be the difference on multiple fronts, and makes him fundamental for the game.

Arsenal - William Saliba

Travelling to St James' Park is a challenge for almost every team in world football, as Manchester City and PSG discovered recently.

What makes it a little easier is having a world-class defender like William Saliba to control the game from defence.

The Frenchman has often been called a 'Rolls Royce' of a defender, and the nickname is not without justification.

His tackling, pace and general presence in defence, and the air, give attackers a real headache and could do the same against Newcastle.

In a game where Arsenal may well expect to do a lot of defending, his performance could be vital to their hopes of leaving with all three points.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Newcastle's iconic St James' Park will host this game.

When is the match?

Saturday 4th November 2023. Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be televised in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Alternatively, highlights of the game will be posted to both clubs' Youtube channels shortly after the final whistle.

VAVEL UK will also bring the latest content from the fixture, with a match report and post-match reaction to come.