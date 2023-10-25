Four things we learnt as Newcastle lose for the first time in the Champions League

Newcastle were handed their first loss in the Champions League, with German side Borussia Dortmund edging past them 1-0 away from home.

Nick Pope was busy early on and made an excellent double save to keep it goalless, before Antony Gordon's curling effort was saved well by Gregor Kobel at the other end.

Alexander Isak was forced off just 15 minutes, while Emre Can also had to be subbed off towards the end of an actionless first half.

However, just before the half-time whistle, the German outfit took the lead when Manchester City academy graduate Felix Nmecha cooly finished off a sumptuous Dortmund counter attack.

It was a professional and controlled second half from Edin Terzić's side, but they did survive two late scares as Callum Wilson and Gordon saw their efforts rebound off the bar with just minutes left - which was met by groans from the Newcastle faithful.

Dortmund's first win in this year's competition means they leapfrog the Magpies into second, with the two sides meeting again for the reverse fixture in less than two weeks time.

Here are the main takeaways from St. James' Park:

Barred from entering

Despite it not being their most scintillating display, Newcastle arguably deserved more out of this game, with a point being a fairer result.

Although they had the majority of possession, the Magpies simply couldn't break down the yellow wall of Dortmund defenders, with frustrations growing from both players and fans - particularly in the second half.

They finally managed to get through late on and have efforts at goal, but the crossbar denied them twice in the space of eight minutes, with Gordon's strike being the last of the game.

Gordon reacting to his late effort hitting the crossbar - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images)

Overall, it was a very frustrating night for everybody involved at Newcastle, particularly Eddie Howe, with the Tyneside club needing to turn their attention back to the Premier League for their trip to the Midlands on Saturday.

Uphill battle

Four points from your first three Champions League games in 20 years isn't bad, but considering they have played twice at home and are in the Group of Death, Newcastle have left themselves with a mountain to climb.

St. James' Park was tipped to be the place where they would pick up the majority of their points, but after a magnificent win over French giants Paris Saint-Germain, you would expect them to follow up with a least a draw to Borussia Dortmund.

However, this hasn't been the case and they now need to travel to the Signal Iduna Park and the Parc des Princes, two of the most feared stadiums in Europe, and try to get something out of it.

A frustrated Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall applauding the fans - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA via Getty Images)

Failure to do so and it could be goodbye to Europe all together, with AC Milan having two games at the San Siro remaining and wanting Europa League football at the very least.

Experience shines through

A wealth of experience lined up in yellow shirts for this game, with many wondering whether the younger legs of Newcastle would run rings around them.

However, quite the opposite happened. The older, wiser and calmer veterans in the side showed their quality in this game and made it near impossible for any Newcastle players to make an impact.

Marco Reus, Marcel Sabitzer and, in particular, Mats Hummels, were excellent on the night and despite some only being in their late twenties/early thirties, that feels old based on how many younger players are breaking through at the moment.

Hummels celebrating at full time - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barrat/AMA via Getty Images)

Hummels has been excellent for over a decade now and the German rolled back the years with a solid defensive performance, while also allowing the younger Nico Schlotterbeck to do all the 'dirty work'.

Despite not being the captain, it felt like he had the armband on and his organisation and leadership skills made them resolute in a ground that can swallow you up if you're not careful.

All to play for in Group of Death

We are now halfway through the Group stages and the Group of Death is still well and truly all to play for.

Dortmund's first win means they've moved up into third on four points, two behind leaders PSG and two ahead of bottom-placed AC Milan.

These standings certainly favour Terzic's side, with two of their remaining three being played at the Signal Iduna Park, a place they are let to lose this season.

As for Newcastle, they have to travel to Germany and France, with their last home game against Milan potentially being crucial.