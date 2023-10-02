RC Lens vs Arsenal: UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

It has been 23 years since RC Lens faced Arsenal in a competitive fixture, but there will be no time for reminiscing as both sides look to get more points on the board in their UEFA Champions League group.

The French outfit took Ligue 1 by storm last season, finishing just a single point behind eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain. Franck Haise's side won plaudits for their ability to freely change their system based on the opposition, as well as their defensive solidity, which saw them concede the fewest goals in Ligue 1 last season.

But in just seven games this season, les sang et have already conceded more than 41% of the goals they did for the entirety of last season. They have also struggled to score, a combination which sees them in a lowly 15th position - just a point adrift from the relegation playoff place.

Their opponents have enjoyed a far different vein of form this season, being one of just three teams unbeaten in all competitions across Europe's top five leagues. They comfortably overturned PSV Eindhoven in the opening round of games in the group stage, and will be keen to keep the good times rolling as the Gunners work towards qualifying for the knockout stages.

Team news

The hosts are expected to be without David Costa, with the Portuguese midfielder still recovering from a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old has resumed training with his club, but this game will likely come too soon for him.

Massadio Haidara will also miss the game after suffering a dead leg last month.

Another absentee for Haise's side is Jimmy Cabot. The 29-year-old winger has been sidelined for almost a year so far after suffering a very serious cruciate ligament rupture.

There are also serious doubts as to whether Wuilker Farinez will be able to play any role in the game, as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Summer defensive signing Jurriën Timber remains unavailable after suffering a serious long-term knee injury during the Gunners' opening Premier League game of the season.

Thomas Partey had been injured for some time, but has now resumed training and the veteran midfielder is expected to be available for selection for ahead of the game.

Bukayo Saka is also in full training despite taking a big knock, and is expected to remain available for Mikel Arteta to call on.

Gabriel Martinelli does, however, remain a serious doubt for the game as he continues to recover from a thigh issue. The young Brazilian winger is yet to resume training with his teammates and is not expected to play a role as they travel to France.

Likely line-ups

Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Samed, Mendy, Machado; Fulgini, Sotoca; Wahi

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Vieira; Saka, Ødegaard, Jesus; Nketiah

Key players

RC Lens - Elye Wahi

While Wahi has endured a somewhat quiet start to the season, his quality is undeniable. Last season, while playing for Montpellier, the 20-year-old forward scored an impressive 19 league goals - the joint seventh-highest in the division.

The Frenchman is a dangerous presence in the penalty area and often proves a handful for defenders. He may not have hit the ground running for his new club, but that reflects their season so far in general.

If he has an 'on' game, he will certainly be capable of causing real problems for Arteta's side in what could prove to be a tricky away day for the Gunners.

Arsenal - Declan Rice

Since joining Arsenal for a club-record £105m in the summer, Rice has proven to be a revelation in their midfield. A powerhouse defensively and able to perfectly transition defence into attack, the Englishman could well be the difference against RC Lens.

Any away game in Europe brings challenges and is likely to be a physical contest which could be won or lost in the midfield, meaning that his performance is going to be pivotal for Arsenal's possible success.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at RC Lens' home stadium, the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

When is the match?

The match is being played today, Tuesday 3rd October 2023 - and will kick-off at 8:00PM BST.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game is being televised live on TNT Sports 2. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.