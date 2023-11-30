VfB Stuttgart vs SV Werder Bremen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 25: Chris Fuehrich of VfB Stuttgart of VfB Stuttgart celebrates with teammate Silas Katompa Mvumpa following the team's victory during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart at Deutsche Bank Park on November 25, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Neil Baynes/Getty Images)

Since the return of Serhou Guirassy, Stuttgart have not lost a single Bundesliga game.

Also, Stuttgart will be encouraged by the fact they have only lost only once this entire season to a team in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table.

Bremen, however, have failed to score in games against three of the current top five teams so far this season with all those games ending in a loss.

Stuttgart are currently third in the Bundesliga and have incredibly only lost three games so far this season.

Looking at the Bundesliga table, Werder Bremen sit twelfth in the league and currently are three points off the bottom three.

Stuttgart have a chance to extend the gap between themselves and Dortmund with a win against Bremen as Dortmund are playing a tough game versus Leverkusen.

However, Bremen have a chance to beat a side in the top-half for the very first time this Bundesliga campaign.

Contrastingly, Stuttgart have conceded seven goals in their last four games.

Unfortunately for Bremen, they have only won one of their last five Bundesliga outings against Stuttgart with the one win being in their last outing.

Team News

VfB Stuttgart:

Serhou Guirassy is expected to start for the first time since his injury. Lilian Egloff and Nicolas Nartey are both out with knee injuries. Left back Hiroki Ito is injured with a muscular problem and Roberto Massimo is also out with a muscular injury.

SV Werder Bremen:

For Bremen, Jiri Pavlenka is a doubt as there are reports that he may not be available due to illness. Amos Pieper is out with a broken ankle and Leon Opitz will also be unavailable due to ankle issues. Lastly, Nicolai Rapp is out with a foot injury.

Likely Line-ups

VfB Stuttgart:

Nübel; Rouault, Anton (c), Zagadou, Mittelstädt; Millot, Karazor, Stiller, Führich; Undav, Guirassy

SV Werder Bremen:

Zetterer; Veljković, Friedl (c), Jung , Weiser, Schmid, Stage; Bittencourt, Deman; Borré, Ducksch

Key Players

Deniz Undav has been a revelation this campaign since joining Stuttgart in the summer on a loan deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

With a brace against Frankfurt last week in Stuttgart's 2-1 Bundesliga victory, Undav has really taken to being the key goalscorer whilst Guirassy has been unable to play.

Scoring seven goals already this season, Undav has the potential to fire Stuttgart into a UEFA Champions League spot with the help of his striker partner Serhou Guirassy.

His perfect timing when running onto the ball and his incredible ball awareness make him a brilliant option for Stuttgart.

With talks both parties want to make the loan deal permanent, Stuttgart could get their hands of one of the Bundesliga's most promising attacking threats.

Given his goals this season, Germany will definitely have him on their shortlist as a striking option for EURO 2024.

Marvin Duksch

Marvin Duksch has impressed this whole Bundesliga season and has been Bremen's star player since the departure of Niklas Füllkrug.

With eight goal involvements this season, he has helped Bremen steer clear of the relegation zone.

His performances this season have earned him his first ever Germany call-up for the matches against Turkey and Austria during the last international break.

Marvin Duksch has both Bremen's highest goals tally and also had the highest assist tally at the club this season proving he is their key player.

Scoring three goals in his last four Bundesliga games, Duksch is in excellent form and will no doubt be key should Bremen win.

Werder Bremen have also managed to score two or more goals in every single game Duksch has scored in so far this season.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The Saturday evening clash is being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Stuttgart.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in Stuttgart is at 17:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Football via their TV or the Sky Sports App/website.