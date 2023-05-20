Atlanta United 1-3 Charlotte FC: Meram brace sends Five Stripes to fourth straight defeat

Charlotte FC continued their excellent form, defeating Atlanta United 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Crown opened the scoring after 17 minutes following a well-worked sequence that saw Justin Meram finish to make it 1-0.

Atlanta went down a man early in the second half courtesy of a straight red shown to defender Andrew Gutman and Karol Swiderski was on hand to convert from the penalty spot.

Charlotte made it 3-0 as Meram picked up his second in the 57th minute and although Jose Purata found the back of the net for the Five Stripes late on, the second-year franchise clinched a fifth win in their last six.

Story of the match

The hosts started the match well and in just the second minute, a low cross by Brooks Lennon was met by Kristjian Kahlina, who got a touch on it before Gutman collided with him.

In Atlanta's 3-0 victory against Charlotte earlier this season, Caleb Wiley scored two of the three goals and he nearly got on the scoresheet in the seventh minute, his one-touch strike sailing high of goal.

Luis Araujo, who recently sealed a move to Brazilian side Flamengo in the summer, forced a save out of Kahlina in the 16th minute after the Croatian closed down the angle.

Two minutes later, Charlotte were in front. A laser-like cross from Ashley Westwood found an unmarked Meram at the back post and he side-footed over Atlanta goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

The remainder of the first half was played a steady, rhythmic pace, the Crown denying the Five Stripes time and space to the Atlanta attack.

Three minutes into the second half, Swiderski beat Miles Robinson to the ball and sent in a cross to Kamil Jozwiak, who saw his effort kept out through a brilliant point-blank save by Westberg.

On 52 minutes, the Five Stripes were reduced to ten men, Gutman committing a foul in the box and after a lengthy VAR review, referee Lukasz Szpala awarded a penalty.

Swiderski stepped up to the spot and sent Westberg the wrong way to double the Crown's advantage.

Five minutes later, the visitors sealed the points as Jaylin Lindsey played Jozwiak in behind and a reverse ball found Meram at the far post, the ex-Atlanta man picking up his second of the night.

After both sides hit the post, Atlanta grabbed a late consolation as Purata beat Kahlina from a corner kick with his head, but it wasn't enough as the Five Stripes slumped to a fourth successive defeat.

Man of the match: Justin Meram

Acquired from Salt Lake three weeks ago, the 34-year-old Meram is proving his worth as a veteran presence in the locker room and on the pitch where he grabbed two goals against his former team.