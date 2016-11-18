Manchester United predicted XI against Arsenal: Can Mourinho and the Red Devils extend their respective good records against the Gunners?

Manchester United and Arsenal will contest the first Premier League match for almost two weeks following the recent international break on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils ran out 3-1 winners at Swansea City nearly a fortnight ago in their most recent fixture, and Jose Mourinho will be hoping his team can build on that victory against the Gunners.

Shaw back in defence?

That victory against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium came after fans questioned Mourinho’s team selection – but the Portuguese will now surely be keen to make as few changes as possible from that winning side.

As always, David de Gea should be assured of his place in goal, while Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind should keep their places along the backline.

Phil Jones made was thrown back into the XI after injury for that game, but his positive display means he too is in line to retain a place in the side. The only change could see Marcos Rojo replaced by Luke Shaw – who has now returned from an injury of his own.

Who can fill the Ibrahimovic void?

Ahead of that five, it seems pretty safe to suggest that Paul Pogba will start in some capacity in midfield. However, the French sensation has so far been used in a more advanced role in games against tougher opponents – so the former Juventus man could be playing ahead of a defensive midfield double pivot.

Ander Herrera has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season, but after being out through suspension for the win against Swansea, the Spaniard would have to oust one of Michael Carrick or Marouane Fellaini from the side to feature from the start against Arsene Wenger’s men. The Belgian has played in most of the games against the ‘bigger’ sides this term, while United have been much better with the former in the side so far this season.

Juan Mata should keep his spot on the right, while academy products Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford could complete Mourinho’s side. The former would take Wayne Rooney’s spot, with the captain apparently not fit enough to start, while the latter would replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is suspended.

Predicted XI: De Gea; Darmian, Jones, Blind, Shaw; Carrick, Fellaini; Mata, Pogba, Lingard; Rashford.