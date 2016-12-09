Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Red Devils in desperate need of league win

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League looking for their first win in the league at Old Trafford since the end of September.

The Red Devils have drawn their last four home games in the league, failing to claim all three points since the 4-1 thrashing of Leicester City a couple of months ago.

Indeed, they have only won just once since then - from nine attempts - drawing six of those games.

Jose Mourinho's men are in desperate need of an upturn in form, as they sit nine points from fourth-placed Manchester City and six points away from their nearest and next opponents, Spurs, who are fifth.

United have been in far better form in the cup competitions, winning seven of their last eight fixtures in the Europa League and the EFL Cup, most recently defeating Zorya Luhansk 2-0 on Thursday night.

Tottenham to prove a major test for United

Tottenham sit fifth in the league, six points and one place clear of United; and returned to form last time out with a 5-0 thumping of Swansea City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side exited the Champions League, despite defeating CSKA Moscow in mid-week, and the North London outfit will hope to bounce back to their setback - despite the result - here.

United were successful over Spurs at Old Trafford last season, with a Kyle Walker own goal earning the Reds a 1-0 victory on the opening day.

Mourinho will be looking to avoid a repeat of the fixture at White Hart Lane last season, as Spurs ran riot to a 3-0 demolition of Louis van Gaal's side.

Spurs rely on clinical goalscorer Harry Kane, last season's top scorer. He is back from injury and has hit top form at the right time for a Tottenham side who were struggling for form during his injury lay-off, scoring twice in the win over Swansea.

Playmakers Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have struggled in Kane's absence, but have looked more comforatble since his return to the side - suggesting they could be primed for the kind of performance that saw them beat Manchester City back in October.

Team News

Pochettino's men will welcome back pivotal centre-back Toby Alderweireld, who has been out since the draw against West Brom at The Hawthorns in October.

Alderweireld's ten-match absence saw Spurs win just two games, crash out of the Champions League and suffer their first league defeat of the season to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Goalscorers from mid-week, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, are in line for starts. The Swedish striker has seven goals in his last six games and his Armenian teammate has put in several Man of the Match performances since his return to first-team action.

Full-backs Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are both in contention after neither travelled to Ukraine for the club's European commitments in mid-week.

Eric Bailly's return was impressive and could partner Phil Jones after the Englishman was rested for the game in Odessa.

David de Gea will be restored to the side ahead of Sergio Romero, and Bastian Schweinsteiger could also appear on the bench.