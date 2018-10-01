Frauen-Bundesliga week 3 review: Duisburg pick up first win

Wolfsburg left potential nearest rivals, Munich bruised after a 6-0 win as Sand hit ‘Gladbach for five and both Duisburg and Freiburg picked up 3-0 wins over Werder and Leverkusen. Elsewhere the scores weren’t quite as one-side as Turbine saw off Frankfurt and Essen slipped passed TSG.

With FFC having seen the better chances in the first half hour, the hosts took the lead somewhat unexpectedly when Viktoria Schwalm tangled with Bryane Heaberlin and Lara Prašnikar pounced on the lose ball. Needing another five minutes to get a second, Rahel Kiwic gave the Turbines a cushion at a corner late in the half, the Swiss defender reliable as ever with her head.

Asking questions of Lisa Schmitz again after the break, Frankfurt pulled one back when Tanja Pawollek’s low effort skimmed across the turf and into the far corner. Turning the heat up with ten minutes left, the visitors continued to refuse to take their chances; Jackie Groenen and Géraldine Reuteler the biggest offenders. Hanging in, the hosts added a third in stoppage time to deny FFC any chance of a late point, Schwalm’s effort from Bianca Schmidt’s cut back more than enough to confirm the three points.

Riding high in the table, Hoffenheim slipped to their first defeat of the season against a strong SGS side. Opening her account for Essen having signed in the summer, Danica Wu flicked the ball into the top right from close range to give the visitors the edge 13 minutes in.

Having already shown some steel this season, TSG pulled level on the stroke of half time when Fabienne Dongus’s sterling effort from 22-yards looped over the box and dropped perfectly into the top corner. Back on the front foot three minutes into the second half, Lea Schüller’s low effort under Friederike Abt served to be the winner.

Uncharacteristically ruthless in front of goal, Sand strode to a hearty win over Gladbach. Up and running ten minutes in when Leticia Santos lobbed Michelle Wassenhoven from 30-yards, there was no looking back for the hosts. Three minutes after teeing Nina Burger up for the second of the game, Dina Blagojević added a third receiving similar service from Santos.

With no way back for the visitors, Sand continued to trouble Wassenhoven before Isabelle Meyer eased the ball beyond the ‘keeper from 15-yards. Fresh off the bench, Justine Vanhaevermaet added the fifth and final goal in stoppage time, slipping around Sandra Starmanns to turn Nadine Prohaska’s parried effort home.

Scoring her second hat trick in as many games, there was little the Bavarians could do to stop Ewa Pajor or Wolfsburg when last year’s top two clashed at the AOK. Off the mark 17 minutes in, the young Pole rode three challenges before firing into the bottom right corner to give the hosts the lead. The Wolves found breathing space on the half hour when Pernille Harder tucked her penalty into the bottom left corner, just out of the reach of Manuela Zinsberger, after Caroline Graham Hansen had been felled by Dominika Škorvánková.

The second half saw the hosts turn the screw, Alex Popp lively to turn Zinsberger’s parry home seconds before Verena Schweers over-hit a sideways pass to her goalkeeper, the ball skipping away and into the back of the net. With the ball sent long by Almuth Schult, and a nod on from a teammate, Pajor was again away to chase, determined to get to the ball before the Munich number one, the attacker chipped it over Zinsberger as she rushed to close the angle.

There was yet time for Wolfsburg to find a sixth and for Pajor to complete her hat trick, piling the pressure on Carina Wenninger, the striker stole the ball off of the defender and jogged beyond her, curling the ball around the ‘keeper in the last minute of the game.

A close-range effort from Yvonne Zielinski had the Zebras in front 12 minutes in, the match going from bad to worse for the visitors ten minutes before the break when Lina Hausicke was shown a straight red. The second half an uphill battle for Bremen who conceded their second of the afternoon when Lisa Marie Makas linked with countrywoman Barbara Dunst to cut the ball into the bottom right corner.

The match capped off in stoppage time by Dörthe Hoppius with a rising header. The win is MSV’s first of the season and it takes them level on points with Werder who have come off the boil after their first day win.

Connecting acrobatically to find the back of the net for the second week running, Giulia Gwinn was again in fine form for the Sport Club in Leverkusen. Having opened the scoring with a somewhat audacious volley, the 19-year-old furthered the lead ten minutes later with a close-range finish. With both teams having cracked the same woodwork, it didn’t seem like there would be a third goal until Verena Wieder carried the ball up the left flank, chased into the box and slotted it through Anna Klink’s ankles ten minutes from time.