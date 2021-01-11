Burney vs Manchester United: Things to look out for

Following a comfortable 1-0 home win against Watford in the third round of the FA Cup, Manchester United turn their attentions back to the Premier League.

With two cup games in a week Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping his side can continue their good run of form in the league which has seen them go on a run of 10 Premier League games unbeaten and winning 8 of the 10.

The Red Devils have the chance to go to the top of the Premier League and go ahead of reigning champions Liverpool if they are able to avoid defeat on Tuesday night against Burnley.

So what should United fans be looking out for?

The return of Key players

Key players in United's side were given the opportunity to have a much needed rest this weekend with important games in the league fast approaching. Ole made plenty of changes to his side who faced Watford in the FA Cup allowed players with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Dan James getting much needed game time whilst being able to rest his key players with Paul Pogba not in the United squad and Bruno Fernandes a unused substitute.

With that in mind the players who were given a much needed rest will be called upon for Tuesday's important game with Ole expected to make a number of changes to the side he named against Watford. Fernandes and Pogba will return in Midfield with Rashford and Martial expected to start and David De Gea to take his place by in goal. The return of Edinson Cavani from his three match suspension whose four goals for the club have all come on the road will give Ole something to think about. Will he continue with Martial through the middle or will he recall Cavani back to the starting eleven.

Eric Bailly went off injured in the first half of the game at the weekend with a neck injury but Ole did reveal in his post match press conference that Bailly had trained today but he was unable to complete the full session but is up for selection for the game.

Can United stop Burnley's aerial threat?

Can United stop the aerial threat Burnley will bring. Burnley are well known to be very dangerous from set pieces with the threat of striker Chris Wood and both centre backs Ben Mee and James Tarkowski. This season Burnley have struggled for goals having only scored 9 goals so far. If Burnley are to add to this tally one of the key ways they will be looking to score is from a set piece.

Looking at United's defensive record this season they have struggled to keep clean sheets having only kept 8 clean sheets in 26 games in all competition's this season having conceded 36 goals. Given the fact Burnley will be looking to cross the ball into the box towards striker Wood at any given opportunity, United captain Harry Maguire and his centre back partner whether that is Eric Bailly or Victor Lindelof will have to be on their game to stop any chances for Wood.