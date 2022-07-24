Opinion: Why Jesse Lingard's transfer to Nottingham Forest is not purely a money grab

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard has been criticised after signing for Nottingham Forest over a return to West Ham United.

The Guardian reports that the former England international's one year deal with Forest could reach up to £200,000 a week with bonuses has led to many suggesting that Lingard has signed for The Reds purely to make more money.

However, with Lingard now 29 years old and The Hammers a different side to the one the attacking midfielder was part of in 2021, here are some reasons why I think the transfer is not purely a money grab for Lingard.

He is not a youngster anymore

Lingard has often carried the reputation of being a young product of United's academy, but at the age of 29, Lingard desperately needs to be playing first team football if he wants to make the most of his career.

The chance to sign for Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest therefore presents a good opportunity for him to get the first team minutes he needs.

Having seen loanee attacking midfielder Philip Zinckernagel depart the club at the end of last season to return to Olympiacos, there was arguably a space in Steve Cooper's side's midfield which Lingard could fill.

Whilst many will argue that Lingard would have had the chance to play regularly at West Ham, he would not have been as important to the team even if he had played.

West Ham are not the same side he joined on loan

It was as recently as the end of the 2020/21 season that Lingard was wearing the claret and blue shirt for West Ham, playing an influential role in their qualification for the Europa League.

Embed from Getty Images

In fact, the Englishman scored nine times for The Hammers in 16 appearances, which, given he had not played much for his parent club at all, was an impressive return.

Despite his recent loan spell at the club, West Ham are no longer the side he starred in just two seasons ago.

West Ham managed to get to the semi final of the Europa League last season and with Europa Conference League football on the horizon this term, perhaps manager David Moyes will know his team are capable of reaching Europe without Lingard.

West Ham's midfield is also arguably their greatest strength, which would make it even harder for Lingard to get into the team.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice make for a solid central midfield pairing, whilst the more advanced Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen who was superb last season means Moyes has plenty of options at his disposal.

In the side that managed to defeat Lyon 0-3 in the Europa League quarter final second leg at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Bowen played on the right wing, Lanzini was took the central attacking midfield position and Fornals on the left.

With Algerian Said Benrahma left on the bench, it is clear that West Ham do not lack options in the attacking midfield, meaning even if Lingard had played, he would have been likely to have been rotated more often playing for The Hammers than Forest.

The World Cup starts in November

Lingard's chances of making the squad for the World Cup are unfortunately quite low, despite having been part of the England squad that made the semi finals in 2018.

However, with England's latest set of friendlies ending with a 4-0 thrashing from Hungary and pressure mounting on manager Gareth Southgate, it is not beyond all doubt that he could look to spring a few surprises with his upcoming squad selections.

If Lingard can get off to a good start with Nottingham Forest this season he may be able to put pressure on the Three Lions boss to pick him, which may be easier playing for a team where he will be the biggest star.

Overall, whilst the wage that Lingard could potentially earn whilst playing at the City Ground will be a talking point and likely to have been a big factor in his decision to join the club, there are other benefits to joining the East Midlands club over West Ham for Lingard, making the transfer more than just a cash grab for him.